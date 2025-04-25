EBCI joins in Accord Agreement with other USET founders

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) was one of four federally recognized tribes that founded what would become the United South and Eastern Tribes (USET) – founded originally as the Inter-Tribal Council of United Southeastern Tribes. Now, those four tribes (EBCI, Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida) have formed a new alliance they feel will better serve their needs.

Following signing of the Accord Agreement on April 18, Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks posted a statement on his Facebook page. “Hosted by Seminole Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr., this historic event brought our leadership together including Miccosukee Chairman Talbert Cypress and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Chief Cyrus Ben – to declare our shared commitment to tribal sovereignty, self-determination, and mutual defense of our inherent rights as sovereign Nations.

I want to thank Chairman Osceola, Chairman Cypress, and Chief Ben for their leadership, vision, and commitment to this effort. It’s because of their dedication and our shared understanding of what’s at stake that this Accord came to life.”

His statement continued, “This agreement creates a lasting framework for our four Nations to: Align our voices on issues impacting Indian Country; collaborate on strategy and policy; protect our lands, cultures, and governance; and ensure our future generations have both opportunity and identity. More than 50 years ago, our tribes came together to form USET. Today, we build on that legacy with a renewed alliance, one that meets the moment we are living in. We are stronger together, and today’s Accord is a declaration that we will lead, we will act, and we will protect what matters most.”

Chairman Cypress posted the entire Accord online, and Article 2 of the Accord outlines the main portion of the document stating, “In solidarity, we commit to collaborate on issues affecting our cultural and political sovereignty, including economic development opportunities, protection and reclamation of sacred lands, and assertion of our hunting, fishing, and gathering rights, and to coordinate on actions related to our government-to-government relationships with the United States of America and its various states.”

The idea for the Accord Agreement came out of discussions involving the lack of effectiveness of USET that led to the passage of Res. No. 202 (2024) by the EBCI Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) on May 2, 2024.

The legislation, submitted as an emergency resolution by EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks, states, “On Oct. 4, 1986, leaders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Seminole Tribe of Florida met in Cherokee, N.C. to build ‘Strength in Unity’ between those four sovereign nations.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks commented during discussion on the legislation on the day it was passed, ”I think this is a good move forward for the Eastern Band and the founding four of USET. I don’t think it takes anything away from the USET organization. But, I think it is pretty clear that USET is moving in a little bit different direction than us as the founding four. I think we can strengthen our relationships with the founding four tribes, and I think there’s a lot of opportunity for us to work together in better scenarios – especially on some of the national policy issues.”

Per Res. No. 202, which states the EBCI will remain a part of USET, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians continues to support the work being done by USET and intends to remain an integral part of the organization.”

USET states its purpose as follows, “USET is dedicated to enhancing the development of tribal nations, improving the capabilities of tribal governments, and improving the quality of life for Indian people through a variety of technical and supportive programmatic services.”

USET is comprised of 33 federally recognized tribes. In addition to the four founding members, USET consists of the following: Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, Seneca Nation of Indians, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, Penobscot Indian Nation, Passamaquoddy Tribe – Pleasant Point, Passamaquoddy Tribe – Indian Township, Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Narragansett Indian Tribe, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, Onedia Indian Nation, Mi’kmaq Nation, Catawba Indian Nation, Jena Band of Choctaw Indians, The Mohegan Tribe, Cayuga Nation, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Shinnecock Indian Nation, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Rappahannock Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe – Eastern Division, Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, Nansemond Indian Nation, and Monacan Indian Nation.