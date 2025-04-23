OBITUARY: Wilma Lambert

Wilma Lambert, 82, of Cherokee, passed away Monday, April 21, 2025. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Nola Griffin Lambert.

She had attended the Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church in the Big Cove Community.

Her sister Vivian and her three nieces, Linda English, Sandra Burrell, and Brenda McCrackin were her caregivers for the last four years.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Catheleen Lambert, Lois McMahan, Jean Hughes; and brother, Huey Lambert.

She is survived by her sister, Vivian Downs, and husband, Lee Roy, of Franklin.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Roberta French and Ricky Brewer will officiate with burial in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.