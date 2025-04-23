Bill introduced into U.S. House to grant federal acknowledgement to Haliwa-Saponi

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

A bill has been introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives in the 119th Congress that would grant federal acknowledgment to the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group. The bill (H.R. 2929) was introduced by Rep. Donald G. Davis (D-N.C.) on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Rep. Davis said in a statement following the bill’s introduction, “The Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe deserves federal recognition, and we must respect their deep-rooted heritage and vibrant traditions. We must validate the historical significance and pay tribute to their ongoing contributions. Their rich legacy, intertwined with incredible ancestral stories, truly merits the honor of federal recognition.”

This marks the third time a bill has been introduced into the House regarding Haliwa-Saponi federal acknowledgement.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) introduced the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe of North Carolina Recognition Act (H.R. 9536) on Dec. 14, 2022. Rep. Davis introduced the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe of North Carolina Act (H.R. 5236) on Aug. 18, 2023. Both of those bills were referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources and died with no action being taken.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has long opposed groups receiving federal acknowledgment through Congressional means stating that the groups should go through the established process set forth by the Office of Federal Acknowledgment (OFA).

In a statement in September 2024, EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks noted, “The Lumbee group’s efforts to bypass the federal acknowledgment process established by the OFA undermines the very integrity of the system,” Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said. “This process must be followed. It would be disgraceful to consider any recognition bill without the merits of the OFA process.”

In 2022, the EBCI was joined by several other federally recognized tribes and tribal organizations in that opposition. A letter was sent to the leaders of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs signed by then-EBCI Ugvwiyuhi Richard G. Sneed along with the following: Chief Ben Barnes, Shawnee Tribe; Chief Cyrus Ben, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians; Chairwoman Lori Gooday Ware, Fort Sill Apache Tribe; President Deborah Dotson, Delaware Nation; Gov. Bill Anoatubby, Chickasaw Nation; Assistant Chief Jeremy Johnson, Delaware Tribe of Indians; President Jeffrey Stiffarm, Fort Belknap Indian Community; and Chairwoman Margo Gray, United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.

The letter stated in part, “Federally acknowledged tribes are sovereigns with significant governmental powers impacting both Indians and non-Indians, including the authority to tax, regulate activity within tribal territory, and take away personal freedoms through the exercise of criminal jurisdiction. Acknowledgment decisions should be made on merit and not politics.”

In addition to the Haliwa-Saponi bill, there are currently several other federal acknowledgment bills in the 119th Congress including:

Lumbee Fairness Act (H.R. 475), introduced by Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) on Jan. 16, 2025; and an identical bill – Lumbee Fairness Act (S.107), introduced by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on Jan. 16, 2025; these bills would provide federal acknowledgement to the state-recognized Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

Nor Rel Muk Wintu Nation Federal Recognition Act (H.R. 619), introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) on Jan. 22, 2025; this would provide federal acknowledgement to the Nor Rel Muk Winto Nation in Trinity County, Calif.

According to the U.S. Office of Federal Acknowledgement, there are currently 10 petitions in process as of Wednesday, April 23, 2025 including: Mattaponi Indian Tribe and Reservation (Va.); Tuskarora Nation of Moratoc Indians (N.C.); Salinan Tribe of Montery and San Luis Obispo Counties, CA (Calif.); Tripanick Nansemond Family Indian Tribe (Kan.); Chihene Nde Nation of New Mexico (N.M.); Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Calif.); Butte Tribe of Bayou Bourbeaux (La.); Schaghticoke Indian Tribe (Conn.); Muscogee Nation of Florida (Fla.); and the Piro/Manso/Tiwa Indian Tribe of the Pueblo of San Juan de Guadalupe (N.M.).

H.R. 2929 has been referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources.