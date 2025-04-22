OBITUARY: Glenda Moore

Glenda Moore, 77, passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2025 in Cherokee, N.C.

She was a resident of Ladson, S.C. where she was retired from the telecommunications industry.

Glenda was born on June 5, 1947 in Covington County Alabama to the late Stokes and Pauline Gilmore.

She is survived by her three children: Gordon Moore of Easley, SC (Patty), John Moore of Mt Pleasant, S.C. (Jeannie), and Katie Moore of Ladson, S.C.

Glenda was the grandmother of four: Tara Burger (Brandon) and Lily, Sophie, and Luke Moore.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Janice Foster, Jackie Grant, and Gail Gilmore. She has two brothers Sherman Gilmore of Fla. and Harold Gilmore of South Carolina.

Glenda enjoyed tending to her home, gardening, bird watching, and taking care of her fur babies, Nahney and Rocky.

In lieu of flowers, it’s requested that monetary or children’s book donations be made to the:

Qualla Boundary Public Library

810 Acquoni Rd

Cherokee NC, 28719

Glenda was an avid reader, of Cherokee Indian descent, and her happy place was Cherokee, N.C.

Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service is caring for her and the family. They have chosen to celebrate her life at a later and more peaceful time.