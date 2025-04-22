LeConte Lodge L.P. to continue operations in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— The National Park Service has selected LeConte Lodge L.P. as the concessioner for the new contract to provide services at LeConte Lodge in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This contract will be effective for 10 years from 2025 to 2035.

LeConte Lodge L.P. is the incumbent operator and has provided lodging services in Great Smoky Mountains National Park since 1989. The public is not expected to experience any interruptions in service.

LeConte Lodge is located west of the summit on Mount LeConte at an elevation of 6,360 feet. Construction of the lodge began in 1926, predating the establishment of Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 1934. It is the only lodging located within the park and is accessible only by trail.

Solicitation of concession business opportunities within national park sites and the selection of best proposals are routine processes for the National Park Service, dictated by the 1998 Concessions Management Improvement Act (1998 Act). By law, all contracts are issued through a fully open and competitive process, awarding contracts to those with the best proposal.