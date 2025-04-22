Honoring Our Values, Empowering Our People: RKLI receives support from Cherokee Preservation Foundation

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (RKLI), a department of the Cherokee Boys Club, has been awarded a $336,872 grant from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to further its mission of creating a community of selfless leaders deeply rooted in Cherokee culture for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

The grant will support administrative capacity, the development of a new five-year strategic and evaluation plan, expanded alumni engagement, and enhanced public relations efforts. This investment reflects the Foundation’s commitment to its Cherokee Leadership Development initiative, which promotes lifelong, culture-based learning and leadership grounded in Cherokee values.

In the early 2000s, the Cherokee Preservation Foundation partnered with the community to create leadership programs that encourage selfless leadership and decision-making grounded in Cherokee traditions. This grant ensures RKLI can continue building generations of Cherokee leaders who serve our community with integrity and cultural strength.

RKLI currently oversees several leadership development programs, including three levels of the Duyugodv’i Right Path for adult leadership, the Cherokee Youth Council, the Youth Cultural Exchange Program, and the Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program for undergraduate students. Each program supports the growth of leaders who embody and uphold traditional Cherokee values.

“This grant is a powerful investment in our people. It helps us strengthen our programming, connect with alumni, and support future leaders who serve with Cherokee values at the center of all they do,” said Tonya Carroll, RKLI Department manager.

For more information about RKLI and its programs, visit www.rkli.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.