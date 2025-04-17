Oconaluftee Indian Village opens for 73rd season

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Oconaluftee Indian Village, an award-winning living history museum, will open its doors for the 73rd season on Tuesday, April 22. Operated by Cherokee Historical Association, a Native-led non-profit organization, the Village offers visitors a unique and immersive experience into the Cherokee way of life in the 18th century.

The Village features authentically recreated Cherokee homes, work areas, and community spaces, where skilled artisans demonstrate traditional crafts such as basketry, pottery, woodcarving, and beadwork. Visitors can engage with these artisans, learning about the history and cultural significance of each craft. Visitors can also enjoy traditional Cherokee dances, storytelling, and battle reenactments throughout the season. These programs provide further opportunities for visitors to connect with Cherokee culture and heritage.

The 2025 season will be dedicated to the memory and legacy of Cherokee artisan Karen George, who recently passed. She was known for her beautiful finger-weaving and passed on her knowledge to countless mentees and employees throughout her time at the Village.

Oconaluftee Indian Village is located on the Qualla Boundary in Cherokee, N.C., and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from April 22 through Nov. 1. Last entry at 4:30pm. Closed on Sundays and select Mondays.

Info: visit CherokeeHistorical.org or call (828) 497-2111