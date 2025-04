Official results from Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) on Thursday, April 3

File Code Sheet for April 3, 2025

Res. No. / Ord. No. Council action Vote results

Ord. No. 416(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 417(25) Amd. / Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 434(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 437(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 438(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 439(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 440(25) Amd. / Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 441(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 442(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 443(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 444(25) Amd. / Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 446(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 447(25) Withdrawn

Res. No. 449(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7

Res. No. 450(25) Passed Unanimous = 93, Absent: French = 7