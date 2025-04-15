OBITUARY: Patrick Ernest “Rick” Sneed

Patrick Ernest “Rick” Sneed, 60, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at his home.

Rick is preceded in death by his brother, Scott E. Sneed; his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Leauna Sneed; and his maternal grandparents, James “Boyce” and Jesse Dugan.

Rick enjoyed camping, hunting, going to concerts, and spending time with family and friends. He was also very excited about the arrival of his grandchild.

He is the son of Maurice “Pineknot” Sneed and Joyce Sneed. Rick is also survived by his children, Delana Sneed of Cherokee, N.C., and Patrick “Ricky” Sneed II of Boise, Idaho, along with one grandchild on the way. His brother, Gary Sneed (Rachel), and sister, Marisa “Sis” Cabe (Tony), also survive him. His companion, Cora Starlin-Altiman, and special fur baby, Rona, are among those left behind. Many family members and friends continue to remember him.

A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 18. Burial will take place in Stepping Stone Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.