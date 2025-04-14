SPEAKING OF FAITH: A close call – Part Two

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 118:17, 1 Timothy 2:3-4, Luke 15:7

HE SAVED YOU!

Everyone can identify and know what you are talking about with these statements. These examples are universal life experiences.

I can assure you I heard many of those stories after being in a ministry for downed bikers for several years. So many reports include statements like If that nurse had not been there driving along the same road on vacation, or if I had crashed ten more feet down the road, or if we had left just one minute before. If I had not looked in my rear-view mirror at that very moment…IF, IF, IF… and I believe every Word from those survivors. Some stories I can explain as God’s providence, but others were absolute miracles. I see miracles all the time, and I never take away from God what no one can explain.

Western North Carolina is a type of Mecca for motorcycle riders from all over the United States. Being so popular, it is also “Accident Central.” Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville, NC, is one of the Southeast’s biggest and best trauma centers. The reason there are so many accidents in Western North Carolina is simple. The area is some of the most beautiful country in the world. Because of all the beautiful mountains and twisty roads, people come from around the United States to challenge their skills. They ride Deal’s Gap and the Dragon’s Tail, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Rattler, Rabbit Skin, Cherohala Skyway, and many other named stretches of road that bikers love to ride and test their skills or sadly search their limits. Usually, nine guys come to the area from some flatland country called Florida or Pennsylvania. Eight go back home to work and family. The other rider is laid up in Mission Hospital, wondering that big question. WHY ME?

Far too many people have looked up at the ceiling in pain with that question on their minds. Fortunately, they are the ones who did not suffer the worst. A minister never wants to become morbid about it, but instead, they must stay compassionate for those who are hurt. Never become numb to the constant presence of those who face tribulation and need to call on a Savior who can help with His divine grace and mercy. The mission of BikerDownLiftedUp is to lead them to Jesus and His strength, His comfort, and His healing, both physically and spiritually. Sometimes God provides an opportunity to help them answer that ultimate question they all ask eventually. WHY ME? Ask them if they think they have had…a Close Call when they ask that.

Have you ever had a Close Call?

Have you ever had a close call with death?

That is what a close call means to many of us. But has the angel of death ever knocked on your door sometime in your Life and nearly called you away?

There are many ways we face death – Again, I do not mean to get all doom and gloom. It is not a favorite topic for most people. But we see it all the time, don’t we? We do not like talking about it much. We even take it for granted sometimes. We cheapen what death is.

Like on TV or the movies, we see people getting killed or murdered and amuse ourselves with the story, the drama…even comedy. We make jokes when we see the hero kill hundreds of bad guys and save the world.

How many kills did you count? Do you know what movie has the most kills in it? Someone has kept count. The actor, writer, producer, and director, Mel Gibson, is best known for the number of ways a director can film, in complete detail, a person being killed in battle or by nature.

We get all enthralled by the plot, the means, and the impact on the lives of those in the story. Sometimes it excites us, and sometimes it brings a tear to our eye. Sometimes it is very unpleasant.

Have you ever watched those crime drama documentaries about the murder of someone, or overdosed, or become enthralled with the autopsy of some celebrity and how they died? The mystery of their last hours. I have heard more passion from a backyard mechanic working on their truck.

Do those shows bring you to ‘Face Death?’ Or were you bored with the details, or disgusted with how people just threw away their lives on dangerous living, drugs, vanity, or lust? Amusing, isn’t it, how we can watch sin so unfazed these days?