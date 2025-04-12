Cherokee basketball legend passes away

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – A Cherokee basketball legend with a gigantic smile and an amazing heart passed away recently. Mianna “Peaches” Squirrell passed away on Monday, April 7 at the age of 44. Squirrell’s obit sums up her life. “Peaches didn’t just touch lives – she transformed them.”

Following the news of her passing, tributes began pouring in for Squirrell.

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks said in a statement, “Her lasting impact at Cherokee High School is undeniable. She was a leader, a mentor, and an advocate for our youth. She showed generations of Cherokee athletes what it meant to lead with heart, integrity, and strength.

Whether coaching, mentoring or simply showing up for others, she was a constant source of encouragement and love. She inspired our young people, especially our young women, to believe in themselves, to chase their dreams, and to represent our people with pride. On behalf of our entire Tribe, I extend my deepest condolences to her family, friends, former players, and those blessed to know her.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley commented, “There’s not enough room in the newspaper to talk about all the lives she touched. She was always all smiles, but she was just as feisty as her Granny Irene. Peaches was very passionate about our youth – particularly girls basketball. She worked tirelessly with travel league, middle school, high school, and NAYO. She took the time to know and bond with the kids. I’m sure many families can say the same as me. She made a lasting impact on my daughter, Timiyah, from the time she started peewee basketball until she graduated high school. Peaches was there to encourage her through the injuries and toughen her up on the court. She could always get the kids to buy in.

Of all the great things she did in our community, the best example she set was getting saved and giving her testimony. I just hope our whole community finds peace in knowing that she probably has all the kids in Heaven dribbling a basketball with that big ole smile on her face.”

Each year, Cherokee Central Schools Athletics presents the Peaches Squirrell Female Braveheart Award.

Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) issued the following statement, “Words fall short when we try to express what Peaches Squirrell meant to Braves Nation. She wasn’t just part of our story – she wrote chapters with her grit, her grace, and her relentless love for this community. A state champion on the court, Peaches embodied excellence. She played with heart, courage, and fire—but it was off the court where her legacy truly took root. She poured every ounce of that same passion into multiple youth basketball programs, shaping young lives with fierce belief and unwavering devotion.

She showed up. Always. On the sidelines, in the stands, in the quiet moments that mattered most. Her voice carried power—not just in cheer, but in counsel. Her presence was a comfort, her love was a force.”

The CCS statement added, “Peaches didn’t just support Braves Nation—she was Braves Nation. Her legacy lives in every young athlete she encouraged, in every game where her spirit still echoes, and in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to call her friend, mentor, family. We lost a legend. But legends don’t leave us. They live on—in the work they’ve done, the lives they’ve touched, and the love they leave behind. We’ll carry her with us – always.”

During a Budget Council session on Jan. 10, 2023, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) passed Res. No. 473 (2023) unanimously which renamed the Birdtown Gym to the Peaches Squirrell Sports and Recreation Complex.

Following the vote that day, Squirrell noted, “I want to say thank you. It’s such an honor. I love everybody in this community – my mentors before and all of my supporters. Thank you.”

Res. No. 473 states, “Mianna ‘Peaches’ Squirrell has been an employee of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for over 20 years serving the community in the (Cherokee) Recreation Program. She has held positions in the Cherokee Recreation Program as a recreation aide, recreation supervisor, youth sports coordinator; and Peaches has served on the NASA (Native American Sports Association) and NAYO (Native American Youth Organization) Board for over 10 years and is currently serving as the NAYO president.”

Having been a part of the 1995-96 Cherokee Lady Braves 1A State Basketball Championship team, Squirrell has also been head coach of the Cherokee Lady Braves JV basketball team and the Cherokee Middle School Lady Braves basketball team. She has also served as an assistant coach for the Cherokee Lady Braves varsity basketball team.

Squirrell was presented the 2021 Frell Owl Award by the Cherokee Boys Club during a luncheon at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort on May 4, 2022.

Following receiving the award, she said, “It makes me proud. I’ve been doing what I love forever, being with the kids. I just loved what I did, you know. I just hope that I can make somebody else’s kid a better person. That’s always been my goal in life to give back to the community.”

Greg Owle, Cherokee Boys Club general manager, said of Squirrell that day, “Youth sports has been the backbone of her career and she is always looking out for the youth of this community and supporting their efforts. Peaches is always thinking of others and looking for ways to improve programs for our youth and young people. She believes in our youth and has the expectations to match those beliefs helping so many to rise to their potential.”