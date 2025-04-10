OBITUARY: Reba Rattler

Reba Rattler, 78 of the Snowbird Community, gained her heavenly wings the morning of Monday, April 7, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was the daughter of the late Edward and Nancy Wilnoty Jumper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Freddie Max Rattler Sr.; grandson, Issac Thomas Phillips; her sister and brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughters, Maxine Lawson (Ernie), of Robbinsville, N.C., Ephleada Anthony (Doug), Cheryl Owle (Joey) both of Cherokee, N.C., and son, Freddie Max Rattler Jr. of Sylva, N.C. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 11 at 2 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Reverends Noah Crowe and Earl King will officiate. Burial will follow at TNT Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Church prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rattler family.