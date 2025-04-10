OBITUARY: Mianna Shereece “Peaches” Squirrell

Mianna Shereece “Peaches” Squirrell was called home to be with the Lord, surrounded by love and carried by the legacy she built through a life of service, compassion, and unshakable faith. Though her physical presence is no longer with us, her spirit lives on in every heart she touched — and there are so many.

Born on May 20, 1980 to Chuck Taylor and Arlene Squirrell, Peaches was raised by her beloved granny, Irene Martin, whose love and guidance helped shape the incredible woman she became. Raised in the Painttown housing projects, she was shaped by family, faith, and community. From the very beginning, she was special, filled with heart, grit, and fire — tiny but mighty, soft-hearted but strong-willed. Her nickname came early and stuck forever, lovingly given by her family when someone said, “She’s as fuzzy as a peach.” That fuzzy little girl grew up to be one of the most beloved and respected leaders Cherokee has ever known.

Peaches was a proud graduate of Cherokee High School, Class of 1998, and a standout athlete who helped lead the Lady Braves to a State Championship in 1996, earning MVP honors. She also helped take the team to a State Runner-Up finish in 1998, and her contributions to the game were so lasting that her basketball jersey, #11, was retired. She went on to attend Montreat College, where she continued her athletic journey as a member of both the women’s basketball and softball teams.

But it wasn’t just about playing the game — for Peaches, it was about what the game could teach: discipline, teamwork, heart, and hustle. Her love for sports became her ministry. For more than 20 years, she dedicated her life to the youth of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians through the EBCI Recreation Department, where she served as both Recreation Aide and Youth Sports Coordinator. Her passion wasn’t just in her job title — it lived in every young person she mentored.

Peaches was a natural leader who built programs, coached with intention, and inspired with love. She served as the President of the Cherokee Travel League Program for the last 8 years, where she organized tryouts, selected coaching staff, and shaped teams that reflected her values — not just in skill, but in spirit. Her leadership helped bring home multiple championships, and her selections for coaches and players proved over and over that she had a rare and powerful instinct for seeing potential in others.

She also served as a Board Member for the WNC Basketball League for 8 years and gave more than 13 years of service to the NAYO/NASA Board, where she was currently serving her second term as President of NAYO. A proud athlete herself, Peaches played in countless basketball and softball tournaments and was a member of a championship fastpitch softball team for NASA.

Coaching wasn’t just what she did — it was who she was. Peaches poured herself into coaching roles at every level, serving as Assistant Coach for the Cherokee High School Varsity Girls Basketball Team,Head Coach of the JV Girls Team, and Head Coach of the Middle School Girls Team.

She was a 10-year volunteer for the Cherokee Booster Club, a constant presence in community fundraisers, and a tireless advocate for youth programs in volleyball, basketball, cross country, and more. She was an avid Cherokee Braves fan, always the loudest cheerleader and the fiercest believer.

Peaches played a vital role in guiding the current Lady Braves Basketball Team to back-to-back state championships, standing as a testament to the strong foundation she helped build. Her wisdom, patience, and discernment in choosing coaching staff and mentoring athletes played a crucial role in that ongoing success.

In 2022, she received the Frell Owle Award from the Cherokee Boys Club for her outstanding leadership and service to the youth of the community — a well-earned recognition for a lifetime spent uplifting others.

Through it all, Peaches carried a quiet, unwavering faith in God. Her relationship with the Lord was her anchor, and it was visible in the way she lived — with peace, grace, humility, and joy. She was kind. She was patient. She was fierce when she needed to be, and gentle when it mattered most. She was a warrior in every way — on the court, in the community, and in her heart.

Peaches didn’t just build teams — she built people. She lifted others up and reminded everyone they had a place. Her smile lit up every room. Her presence brought calm. Her love was constant, deep, and unforgettable.

She is survived by Doris Johnson, her quiet constant for many years. Doris cared for Peaches day in and day out, with a devotion that never wavered. Their bond was built on loyalty, laughter, and a shared devotion to community.

She is also survived by her daughter, Paige Stamper (Michael), and her beloved grandchildren, Penelope and SJ, who brought pure joy and pride into her life. Her heart beat for them, and their presence lit up her world.

At the center of her home and heart were her treasured fur babies, Oscar and Maddie. Their devotion to her was unmatched, and hers to them even greater. They were her peace at the end of every day, her comfort through every storm, and the heartbeat of her quiet moments.

She is lovingly remembered by her siblings — Brooke Saunooke, Jeremy “Suke” Saunooke, Clayton Arch (Heather), and Dustin Pheasant — along with her cherished niece, Elexia Bird “Miss Bird”, and nephew, Dreyvon Taylor.

Her circle of family extended to her great-uncle George Squirrell; uncles who were more like brothers, Fred Squirrell, Lamont Squirrell (Angel), and Daryl “Dee Dee” Martin (Christy); and uncles Herb Squirrell (Pam), Harlan “Bucky” Squirrell (Glenda); her great-great aunt Helen Arch; great aunt, Frances Walkingstick (Sammy); and aunts Kim Wildcatt, Monica Wildcatt, and Sammi Saunooke — each playing a meaningful role in the love-filled life she lived.

Other special family include: Ashley, Botch, Squirrellie (Dave), Clareece, Bri, Zaynon (Zaybaby), Gogi, Tashina, Shepherd, Nicolas, Priscilla (Purr), Kymani (Fluff), Robbie, Chelsea “Jade”, and Irie.

Her life was made even richer by a circle of devoted friends. Among them: Tara Reed-Cooper, Consie Girty, Sarah Teesateskie, Trista Welch, Janelle Rattler, Sis Fourkiller, Ida Lespier, Artith Parton, Viv Wildcatt, Osh Stephens, Miranda Long, Jessica Lambert, and Kevin Nations — companions through every chapter, who stood with her in both laughter and loss.

She was also the founder and heartbeat of the Knocker’s Softball Team — more than a team, they were a sisterhood. Through every inning and every season, they celebrated life, forged an unbreakable bond, and became her chosen family.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Arlene Squirrell; her grandmother and greatest influence, Irene Martin; her sisters, Cinda and Talia Taylor; her grandfather, Tommy Martin; great-grandfather, Reuben Taylor; great-grandmother, Mary Jane Taylor; grandmother, Wanda Taylor; grandfather, James Welch; her aunt, Mary Squirrell; beloved uncles, Poat, John Adam, and Josh Squirrell; and cousin, Brock Squirrell.

Peaches didn’t just touch lives — she transformed them. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and grace that will live on in every athlete she coached, every game she influenced, every child she protected, and every soul she lifted.

We will miss her laughter, her wisdom, her voice echoing across gym walls, and her steady presence in every season of life. But we take comfort in knowing that Peaches is now with her loved ones at home, resting in the arms of her Savior. Her journey continues in Heaven — and her legacy lives on right here.

We love you, Peaches. You were the very best of us. Until we meet again, rest in peace and power in the arms of the Lord.

Pallbearers will be: Kevin Nations, Duck Lossiah, Tim Smith, Mark Littlejohn, Bo Crowe, Josh Taylor, Daryl “Dee Dee” Martin, Lamont Squirrell, Herb Squirrell, Fred Squirrell, Jeremy “Suke” Saunooke, Zaynon Squirrell, and Kymani (Fluff) Foalima-Squirrell.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jody Saunooke, Harlan “Bucky” Squirrell, Little Rich and Skylar Bottchenbaugh, Jack Wachacha, Edd Owle, Robbie Squirrell, and Shepherd Martin.