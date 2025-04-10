OBITUARY: Joyce Elaine Bradley

Joyce Elaine Bradley passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Memorial Mission Hospital. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Joyce leaves behind a legacy of care, kindness, and quiet strength.

Joyce, also known as “The Gambler”, dedicated her life to caring for others and retired as a nurse after many years of compassionate service at Mountain View Manor. Her devotion to helping those in need and her warm spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Joyce is loved deeply and will be missed dearly. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia E. Grant, Walter J. Grant (Kay), and Dusti Bark; her grandchildren, Cody C. Buchanan (Taryn), AJ Grant, Estella Grant, Johnathan Ridenbaugh, Rori Bark, and Roxi Bark; one great-grandchild, Nation Buchanan. She is also survived by her brothers, William “Whick” Bradley (Bernadine) and Herbert “Woody” Bradley (Agnes); her sister, Jacquelyn “Cardshark” Raby; and her aunts, Mary Jackson and JoAnn Standingdeer; her uncle, Carl “Toad” Standingdeer; special niece, Denise Bradley and numerous nieces and nephews also mourn her passing. Joyce shared a deep bond with many special friends who were like extended family, including John John Toineeta, Hubert “Dallas” Dennis, JD Arch, Nikki Crisp, Marsha Jackson, and Jeff and Shondi Thompson, and Tyson Sampson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Jerome Bradley of the Paintown Community; her mother, Stella Arneach Bradley, also of Paintown; her brother, George C. Arneach; and her sister, Mary Standley.

Visitation will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Saturday, April 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. There will be no graveside services.

All singers are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the Family requests to make a donation to the Cancer Support or Autism.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.