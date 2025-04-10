OBITUARY: Clint Arneach

Clint Arneach passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Cherokee Indian Hospital after an extended illness. He was born on Oct. 17, 1944, to the late John Arneach and Savannah Sneed Bigwitch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Arneach; and sister, Mary Jane Ferguson.

He is survived by his son, John and Aloysa Arneach; daughter, Hattie Trumbull; grandchildren, Savannah, Madisyn, Tsani, Andre, Khaleesi and Jionni Arneach, Jayin (Lexie), Jarrick (Leighanna) Trumbull and Skyzon Mitchell; ex-wife, Catherine Trumbull and sister-in-law, Carol Trumbull. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Donald “Hoppy” Ferguson; and nieces, Savanah and Samantha Ferguson, and Lloyd Long.

In his past time, you could have found him in the Casino and early mornings hunting sage chickens.

Clint’s last wishes were to come back to Ethete, Wyo. and be with his grandchildren, to see his granddaughter play basketball for Cherokee High School and to fish the Wind River Reservation one last time. Clint loved the Arapaho way of life and beliefs. He used to hunt for his father and mother-in-law, Rita and Buck Trumbull. Ethete, Wyo. was home to Clint and always will be.

Clint was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy beginning in March of 1962 at the age of 18. He served in Vietnam and the “Bay of Pigs”

Clint enjoyed watching sports. His team was the UNC Tarheels, and he enjoyed watching the Cherokee Braves and Lady Braves.

Clint was loved and will be missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 10 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.