Cherokee Police Commission holds April meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission met in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room on the afternoon of Thursday, April 10.

Commissioners in attendance were Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), and Chairperson Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill).

Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown) and Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown) had an excused absence.

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Attorney Cody White, CIPD Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, Cherokee One Feather Editor Robert Jumper and Reporter Brooklyn Brown.

The meeting was called to order at 12:04p.m. by Chairperson Lossiah. Rodriguez led roll call.

The agenda was approved as amended with a motion by Johnson seconded by Parker. The amendments were discussion of the Stoney Curve section of Big Cove Road, a budget update from Parker, and discussion of a community summary report by the commission.

The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Parker seconded by Norville.

Chief Neadeau presented the monthly CIPD report. She shared that one complaint on an officer in January about use of excessive force was proved to be unsubstantiated. She said she is drafting a new policy for complaints and a new complaint form. Cherokee Tribal Court has also required that a new policy be drafted for checkpoints, which is why CIPD has not produced checkpoints for the month.

The report also included a study by the BIA which showed that Cherokee’s occupant seatbelt use was better than the national rate, with numbers of 84.4 percent compared to 78.1 percent respectively.

In other news, Neadeau shared that Qualla, LLC donated a K-9 and paid for training with CIPD Officer Logan Woodard so that the K-9 would not detect marijuana. Also, the school resource officers (SROs) have started the D.A.R.E. program back up at Cherokee Central Schools (CCS).

The commission and CIPD plan on holding a community event during May for a meet and greet with the commission and officers, and to recognize law enforcement appreciation month.

Johnson brought up the dangers of Stoney Curve. Neadeau said she would talk to the tribal secretaries about putting up a traffic mirror.

The CIPD report was approved with a motion by Johnson seconded by Queen.

White provided the monthly report on behalf of the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor. White shared that the prosecutors have implemented Axon Justice to store body cam footage and digital discovery. White said they are anticipating the addition of another prosecutor in June. The report was approved with a move by Johnson seconded by Queen.

Parker provided a budget update, stating that the budget has been submitted, and the commission has funds to cover their trainings.

Rodriguez plans to draft a summary report of the commission meetings to provide to the community clubs.

Parker moved to adjourn. The next meeting will be held on May 8 at noon in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room.