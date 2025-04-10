Atlanta Braves to host Fourth Annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Atlanta Braves will host the fourth annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, June 21-22. The top high school baseball players of Native American descent from around North America will participate in a showcase experience at Truist Park from Saturday, June 21 through Sunday, June 22.

As part of the Braves’ efforts to provide access and opportunity for diverse baseball talent, the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. The weekend experience will offer elite baseball development training with former big leaguers and provide exposure for players who otherwise may not have an opportunity to play in front of college and Major League scouts. In addition to providing the unforgettable experience of playing in a Major League ballpark, players and families will hear from Braves amateur scouts, college coaches, and fellow Braves alumni Julio Franco.

The pro-style workout on Saturday, June 21, will be executed by Marquis Grissom Baseball Association and will focus on defensive work, fielding, throwing, and catcher pop times. Four to six players will be selected during Saturday’s batting practice to participate in a Home Run Derby that afternoon following the workout.

The players will be divided into two teams for the showcase game on Sunday, June 22. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collierwill coach the teams. As part of the showcase, the Atlanta Braves will utilize TrackMan Baseball, a leading technology company in sports analytics, to capture, track, and deliver player statistics to help players improve their game.

Last year, the Braves welcomed 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent for the showcase, representing 23 tribal affiliations from 17 states, including North Carolina, Idaho, California, and Oklahoma, as well as Canada.

Native youth can now register to play in the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at braves.com/NAS. Applications are open through April 30, 2025.