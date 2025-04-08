OBITUARY: Verlon A. McCoy

by Apr 8, 2025OBITUARIES0 comments

Verlon A. McCoy, age 85, passed away on Monday, April 7, 2025. He is the son of the late, Lola (McCoy) Queen and Herman Lambert.

Verlon was a mechanic by trade. He loved being outdoors, working on cars, fishing, and digging ramps.

He is survived by a son, Jeff McCoy; brothers, Carl R. McCoy, David Queen, Ricky Queen; sister, Edith Maney; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Verlon is also preceded by his wife, Frances Walkingstick; son, Andrew Littlejohn; brothers, David Lambert, Les Lambert, Ronald Lambert; and two sisters.

A direct burial will be held on Thursday, April 10 in the Birdtown Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

 