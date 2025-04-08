OBITUARY: Verlon A. McCoy

Verlon A. McCoy, age 85, passed away on Monday, April 7, 2025. He is the son of the late, Lola (McCoy) Queen and Herman Lambert.

Verlon was a mechanic by trade. He loved being outdoors, working on cars, fishing, and digging ramps.

He is survived by a son, Jeff McCoy; brothers, Carl R. McCoy, David Queen, Ricky Queen; sister, Edith Maney; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Verlon is also preceded by his wife, Frances Walkingstick; son, Andrew Littlejohn; brothers, David Lambert, Les Lambert, Ronald Lambert; and two sisters.

A direct burial will be held on Thursday, April 10 in the Birdtown Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.