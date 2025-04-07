SPEAKING OF FAITH: I miss church

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Hebrews 10:24-25, Leviticus 19:30, Romans 3:18, Proverbs 1:7, Hebrews 12:28, Matthew 22:36-38, 1 Peter 3:15, Isaiah 40:8, Revelation 19:5, Ecclesiastes 7:10, Revelation 4:11

I know the arguments and understand the desire to attract those ‘in the world’ to attend church with entertainment. But have we become so much like the world that it is hard to tell the difference? Have we lost our salt? Is our light like every other street light shining without brightness?

“ but sanctify in your hearts Christ as Lord: being ready always to give answer to every man that asketh you a reason concerning the hope that is in you, yet with meekness and fear:” 1 Peter 3:15

Popularity with specific groups determined by age, income, and education is more important than the purpose of teaching and preaching sound doctrine and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Size does not matter – well, maybe it does to the hireling who will justify a bigger paycheck. The size of the church and the variety of people in attendance is not up to the preacher or the deacons – it is up to God.

Think about this. Have you ever heard people say, “These are the things we must do to bring in those to grow our church?” That is nuts! How long has the ‘Church’ survived? Who insured the survival? God’s word states it plainly,

“The grass withereth, the flower fadeth; but the word of our God shall stand forever.” Isaiah 40:8

The church has seen every political system, social empire, flavor of the year or decade, progressive church, and anti-church, and still, God draws those He desires to serve and worship Him. He is still on the throne, and His will be done. He draws His own. Not the colored lights and smoke, drums, or steel guitars. The computer-driven 120-inch flat panel displays can’t do it; God deserves all the praise, honor, and glory. Does having all that stuff make a difference? It might help if your priorities are straight. Jesus first! Let’s get that right before we get a new sound system. Okay?

“because that, knowing God, they glorified him not as God, neither gave thanks; but became vain in their reasonings, and their senseless heart was darkened.” Romans 1:21

If the church of today does not recapture the sacrificial spirit of the early church, it will lose its authentic ring. It will forfeit the loyalty of millions and be dismissed as an irrelevant social club with no meaning for the twentieth century. (King 1963)

I am not sure what you want to call this lesson. A call to repent or a call to revive. Maybe both are in order, but if this lesson calls you to action in your heart or church, my prayer is fulfilled by reading these words.

“And a voice came forth from the throne, saying, Give praise to our God, all ye his servants, ye that fear him, the small and the great.” Revelation 19:5

I will leave you with two Charles Spurgeon quotes that came to me while writing this Spur. So I felt I had to include them.

“The devil has seldom done a cleverer thing than hinting to the church that part of their mission is to provide entertainment for the people, with a view to winning them.” (Capoccia 1986)

The second is, “Other men may teach socialism, deliver lectures, or collect a ban of fiddlers that they may gather a congregation, but I will preach the Gospel.” (“The Mustard Seed: A Sermon for the Sabbath-School Teacher,” n.d.)

Lastly, I understand and have been pricked to know I need correction and wisdom. The following verse tells us not to look back at the better days of our lives. It is not wise. So, here we are – take it or leave it.

“Say not thou, What is the cause that the former days were better than these? for thou dost not inquire wisely concerning this.” Ecclesiastes 7:10

Lord, God, and Father, today we ask You to forgive us for putting You second or third in our lives. We ask that You forgive us for not giving You all the honor and glory with awe and reverence in Your presence when we call upon Your name. Lord, revive us as the body of Christ to remember who we are and who You are. Powerful Creator of all things, Giver of all that is good, Master, Redeemer, Savior, and Lord above all. King of Kings, All Mighty, and First and Last. God, may we never forget. Amen.

“Worthy art thou, our Lord and our God, to receive the glory and the honor and the power: for thou didst create all things, and because of thy will they were, and were created.” Revelation 4:11