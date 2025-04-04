THE GOOD STUFF: Hugh Lambert serves with a smile and soulful spirit

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The ever-present smile and positive attitude of Hugh Lambert is endearing to all who meet him. He is quick with a joke and a funny story but also very focused on serving his people and community of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

I first met Lambert when he was working for the EBCI in the IT Department. I’ve seen him in work situations and at community and family events (we’re both great friends with the Arneachs from Elawodi), and he is always the same – fun, friendly, and just incredibly positive.

In the next few paragraphs, I’m going to try to convey the impact he has had on the EBCI community. I’ll fail as it would take a book.

Lambert participated in the Remember the Removal ride in 2011 – the first year members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians participated in the annual event which retraces the 950-mile northern route of the Trail of Tears.

He told the One Feather at that time, “It was an instant knowledge that this was a very important event in my life. I knew instantly it was something I wanted to, no, perhaps something I needed to do. I can barely express my gratitude for having the honor of being allowed to make this journey. I feel so honored and blessed. I would not be here today if not for the love and care of my family, friends and community. By the way, my co-workers are included in this list as family.”

Lambert served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 905 in Cherokee, N.C. for years and was a leader in the American Indian Scouting Association (AISA). In 2004, he was the recipient of the AISA’s Francis X. Guardipee Grey Wolf Award “for distinguished service to American Indian youth”.

He has always had a huge interest in Cherokee history and culture and has also served in a leadership role for The Museum of the Cherokee in South Carolina located in Walhalla, S.C. Lambert has served as board chairman and currently maintains a board position.

In a 2020 article in South Carolina Living, Lambert noted, “People should be reminded that the history of the Cherokee is an American story.”

Lambert retired recently from the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) as its director of information technology. In a statement, CIHA officials noted, “Hugh has been an integral part of CIHA’s leadership team, dedicating years of service to building a strong, agile, and forward-thinking IT department. Under his guidance, our technology infrastructure has grown and evolved to meet the ever-changing demands of the healthcare industry — ensuring that our patients, staff, and community have the tools they need to thrive.

But Hugh’s contributions extend far beyond the walls of the IT department. He has consistently stepped up to support other divisions and departments, embodying collaboration and selflessness at every turn.”

CIHA’s statement continued, “Hugh is a shining example of our Guiding Principle:

ᎤᏩᏒᎤᏓᏅᏖᎸ (U wa shv u da nv te lv) – ‘The one who helps you from the heart.’ He has led with compassion, wisdom, and integrity — always putting people first. Though he will be greatly missed, Hugh leaves behind a legacy of excellence and an organization that stands on steadier ground thanks to his leadership.”

The one who helps you from the heart. I like that a lot, and it 100 percent encapsulates the spirit and soul of Mr. Hugh Lambert.