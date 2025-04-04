OBITUARY: Jack “Ray” Blankenship

Jack “Ray” Blankenship, 86, of Cherokee went home Thursday, April 3, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Roy and Georgia Goforth Blankenship.

He was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Misty Blankenship Blythe (Sam); sister, Patricia Dennis; and his brother, Kenny Blankenship.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lola Owl Blankenship; children, Denise Blankenship Neesam, Leroy Edwin Blankenship, Tony Blankenship all of Cherokee, Dennis Blankenship (Cathy) of Indiana; numerous grandchildren including Logan and Emily Blankenship, great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings, Bob Blankenship, Shirley Taylor; sister-in-law, Linda Arch; friend, Robert Arch; brothers-in-law, Jason Owl and Gerrelle Owl; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 7 at Cherokee Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Owl Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cherokee Indian Hospital for attention and care.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Logan Blankenship, Nathan Neesam, Nolan Neesam; and great nephews, Shepherd Martin, Joe Garcia, and Malachi Bird.

Sam Blythe will be an honorary pallbearer.