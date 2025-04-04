Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) passes resolution for MMIP database

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the afternoon of April 3 during regular session, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council), voted unanimously to pass Res. No. 4775: A resolution to authorize and request the development of a single EBCI database of information and cases concerning Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP), submitted by Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks. The database will be a collaborative effort between the Office of the Principal Chief, Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD), Qualla Boundary MMIW (QBMMIW), Cherokee One Feather, EBCI IT, and other stakeholders.

Read the full resolution here.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks released the following statement after the resolution passed,

“Today, we took a significant step forward. With the full support of the Tribal Council, the resolution to create an official MMIP database for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has passed.

This decision reflects our commitment to protecting our people and honoring those we’ve lost. For years, families, advocates, and community members have worked tirelessly to bring awareness to the MMIP crisis. We’re building on that work by investing our resources into a system that brings structure, accuracy, and action to this ongoing fight.

Accurate data collection is key. Without it, we’re left with gaps in investigations, accountability, and prevention. A centralized database will help us close those gaps, identify patterns, strengthen collaboration with law enforcement, and ensure no case falls through the cracks.

This is just the beginning. Real change will come through continued collaboration—between Tribal leadership, law enforcement, families, and community voices.”

Sheyahshe Littledave, public relations officer for Office of the Principal Chief, shared remarks during the council session. “Right now, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians does not have an official count of how many of our people have gone missing or have been murdered. There is no central database, no unified system. What we have are families, community members, journalists, advocates, people doing the work,” she said.

“Organizations like the Qualla Boundary MMIW, the Cherokee One Feather, and many individuals have stepped up in a lot ways to keep names alive, compile lists, and demand justice. This resolution reinforces that they shouldn’t have to do this work alone.”

Jacinta Gonzalez, a leader from the QBMMIW, also gave remarks on behalf of the grassroots organization. “We are for collaboration. It is nice that this is finally being brought to the light…a lot of the members of our group are families of the victims, and community is what this should be about.”