OBITUARY: Rex Benjamin Titus (Ben)

Rex Benjamin Titus (Ben), 39-years-old, passed away at home on Thursday, March 13, 2025 after bravely battling the effects and treatment of brain cancer.

Ben was born Feb. 21, 1986 on Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C. He graduated high school from Alamogordo High School, N.M. in 2004. In May 2008, he earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Arizona. Ben was a proud United States Army veteran serving his country as an Intelligence Analyst while deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He earned an Honorable Discharge in March 2014 and continued his dream of a career in law. That dream became reality in May of 2022 when Ben graduated from the University of Iowa, earning a Juris Doctorate Law degree. At the time of his passing, he was becoming an accomplished Trial Attorney serving the 2nd Judicial District of Bernalillo County, N.M.

Ben is survived by his mother, Beverly DeLashmit (Rose); step-father, Doug; and sister, Sara; grandparents, Dan and Vivian Kieffer (Rose) of Cherokee, N.C.; along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rex Ellis Titus of Poplar Bluff, Mo. and paternal grandparents Gerald and Wyzetta Titus.