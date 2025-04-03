OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Owle

Patricia Ann Owle, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving Family. She is the daughter of Helen Elizabeth Arch and the late Johnson “Sonny” Arch Jr.

Patricia obtained her nursing education and training through St. Joseph’s diploma program in 1969. Since that time, she worked as a Registered Nurse for Cherokee Indian Health Service. In this role she has worked in Labor and Delivery, Director of Nursing and finished her service as a Certified Diabetes Educator. During these 33 years she provided excellent care to all Cherokee people, and she loved making a difference in improving their health. She also was a good friend to many of her coworkers. She lived her life in service to others, not out of obligation, but because it brought her joy to care — and she cared deeply. Her compassion wasn’t loud; it was steady and soft, like the hum of a lullaby. She taught us the beauty of giving, the strength of patience, and the power of love without condition.

Patricia is also survived by her children, Tara McCoy and Leigh West; eight grandchildren, Aisha Owle, Brodie Owle, Shiloh Owle, Jay Swimmer, Shane Swimmer, Toby McCoy, Ayianna West, Philip West; one great-grandchild, Lorelei Owle; and special friends, Rob Wahneeta (Nancy), Francine Watty and Aneva Turtle.

Patricia is preceded by her husband, Clifton McKinley Owle; son, Gregory Allen Owle; daughter, Beth Ann Owle; brothers, Adrain Arch and Eddie Lee Arch; sister, Roselyn Welch; and grandparents, Johnson Arch Sr. and Ella Long Arch.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 4 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. At 1 p.m., a funeral service will begin with Merrit Youngdeer officiating. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rob Wahneeta, jake Welch, Gage Welch, Duck Lossiah, David Anderson, and Josiah Lossiah.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.