OBITUARY: Allen “Leonard” Tolley

Allen “Leonard” Tolley, born on Oct. 6, 1942, to the late William “Dink” and Olive Maney “Ollie” Tolley, of Cherokee, walked into his eternal reward, April 1, 2025, He was a dedicated individual and a proud veteran of the US Army.

His family was his greatest treasure, and he always made sure they had everything they needed. Whether it was sharing a valuable life lesson or a “Papaw, can I have some money?” He was there! Alongside his deep affection for his family, gardening, traveling and camping were also among his favorite pastimes, though he preferred the comfort of his camper than an actual tent. He also had a knack for collecting unique treasures, which his wife affectionately referred to as junk

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Bud Tolley; a grandson, Johnny Cline; and a granddaughter, Cassandra Tolley

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl, better known as Babe. He is also survived by his children, Lillie Cline (Dondi), Alvin Tolley, Lawrence Tolley, Karla Arch (Albert), T Trejo (Chickie), Sterling Bennett (Callie); grandkids, Erica Arch, Craig Arch (Mattie), Lacey Arch (Raymond), Joshua Trejo (Tiffany), Jonas Trejo (Kensley), Melissa Cline (Lee), Sarah Cline, William Cline, Edith Tolley, Corey Tolley, Todd Tolley, Haley Tolley, Lawrence Tolley Jr, Alexander Tolley, Kayandra Youngdeer, Austin Youngdeer, Eli Youngdeer, Hypatia Long, Phelix Green; great grandkids, Jenna Cruz, Peyton Arch, Ryleigh Arch, Neela Arch, Layne Trejo, Weston Kramer, Eli Kramer, Oaklynn Trejo, Daeohna Youngdeer, Brooklyn Morgan, Lexie Rickman, Carter Rickman, Meleah Rickman, Karson Cline, Hayden Cline, Carlon Ross, Jacey Taylor, Logan Taylor, Arianna Hernandez, Jasmin Martinez; brothers, Daniel “Danny” Tolley (Virginia) of Jacksonville, Ala. and Glen “Doc” Tolley (Margaret) of Cherokee, N.C.; and special sisters, Virginia Tolley, Beverly “Pepper” Bennett, Sharon Owle, Gayle Norris, and Margaret ‘Bo” Tolley.

Leonard had a warm personality, quick wit and a generous spirit, always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone, making friends wherever he went, and he went to a lot of places!

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 5 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Brother Leonard Dills officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, April 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will occur after the Funeral on Saturday at the Burgess Oocumma Veterans Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Tolley, Tom Tolley, Charlie Welch, Raymond Taylor, Buddy Allison, and Stevie Boy.