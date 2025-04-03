EBCI Deceased Members (Oct. 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period Oct. 1, 2024-March 31, 2025, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.
This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.
Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):
10/3/24 Lillie May Tucker, Executors Noel J. Blakely and Miriam Blakely
10/3/24 Tony Steven Taylor
10/4/24 Claude Ray Sneed, Executor Mona Sneed
10/6/24 Malinda Ann Mahan, Executor Sandra E. Smith
10/10/24 Richard Earl Arneach Jr.
10/10/24 Barbara Elaine George, Executor Dianna Brady
10/11/24 William Joseph Hornbuckle
10/12/24 David Kimuel Armachain, Executor Tiney Armachain
10/12/24 Sam Dow Parker Sr.
10/13/24 James Franklin Fagg, Executor Kenneth Lance Joines
10/15/24 Judson Tallamon Gregory Bradley, Executors Sarah Creson and Judson Bradley
10/16/24 Frankie Murphy, Executor Wanda Murphy
10/18/24 Daniel Lee Calhoun Jr.
10/18/24 Calvin Eugene Murphy
10/18/24 Daniel Aaron Taylor, Executors Naomi Swimmer and L. Shannon Swimmer
10/19/24 Anthony Scott Grauman
10/23/24 Dorothy Rowena Rowland, Executor David L. Rowland
10/25/24 Wanda Sue Cucumber
10/30/24 Paiton Chanon Rickman
10/31/24 Misty Marie Blythe, Executor Larry H. Blythe
11/5/24 Melissa Belle Garcia, Executor Marcela Garcia
11/8/24 Addie Pauline Reed
11/9/24 Wesley Burgess Young, Executor Willie T. Conseen Young
11/12/24 Robert Waterston, Executor Sheri L. Mabe
11/13/24 Benjamin Scott Martinez, Executor Patricia Martinez Garcia
11/15/24 Magan Leigh Wachacha, Executor Elijah Luke Wachacha
11/16/24 Frances Fanny Cucumber, Executor Rosie Hornbuckle
11/16/24 Karen Lynn George, Executor Jordan E. Tranter
11/18/24 Carly Dea Maples
11/21/24 Colene Marie Swayney, Executor Lawrence D. Swayney
11/23/24 Dinah Safronia Crowe, Executor Bentley Tahquette
11/24/24 Clarence Steven Arch
11/25/24 Roberta Ernestine Long
11/28/24 Curtis Ray Ward, Executor Mary Ward
12/1/24 Glenda Dale Welch, Executor Elaine Hope Garcia
12/1/24 Robert David Ellingsworth, Executor Teresa A. Burger
12/5/24 Kathryn Renee Lambert
12/5/24 Russell Tooni Jr.
12/6/24 Ethlyn Ruth Roberts
12/8/24 Terri Jo Beck
12/10/24 Rena Renae Huskey
12/11/24 Justin Ray Queen
12/14/24 Brian Keith Walker
12/20/24 Mary Jane Ferguson, Executor Donald Joe Ferguson
12/21/24 James Davis Driver, Executor Clara S. Driver
12/22/24 Brad Keith Ensley
12/26/24 Faye Laurene Pheasant, Executors Jose Vanegas-Molina & Carla Neadeau
12/28/24 Gary Randall Toineeta
12/30/24 Frankie Nelle Patencio, Executors Dennis R. James
12/31/24 Dennis Ray Rogers
12/31/24 Tom Queen, Jr.
12/31/24 Mary Edith Lambert, Executor Roberta Lambert Sneed
1/1/25 Tom Sequoyah Driver Jr., Executor Ernestine Driver
1/1/25 Earl Franklin Hubbs
1/1/25 Jamie Ray Jenkins
1/6/25 James Olen Murphy
1/7/25 Lloyd Leslie Ledford
1/7/25 Georgia Imogene Hunter, Executor James Edward Toineeta
1/7/25 Bernard Kenneth Biddle Jr.
1/13/25 Janice Gayle Wilnoty
1/15/25 Mary Jo Rogers
1/16/25 Linda Ann Reynolds
1/17/25 Tommy Lee Fuller
1/17/25 Shirley Rose Greene
1/17/25 Bertha Pilkington
1/19/25 Solomon David Owl, Executor Judith Owl
1/19/25 Janice Carol Smith, Executor Sheridan E. Smith
1/25/25 Henrietta Lucille Sampson
1/26/25 Thomas Andrew Huskey, Executor Marsha E. Huskey
1/31/25 Edith Helen Maney
2/1/25 Ronald Lynn Herron Jr.
2/1/25 Kristin Marie Lane
2/4/25 Nicole Lynn Brown
2/5/25 Edna Rowena Bradley
2/8/25 Doris Theresa Painter
2/8/25 Joy Lee Smith
2/12/25 Justice Dara Taylor
2/12/25 Charles Edwin Lossiah
2/14/25 Wiggins Blackfox
2/19/25 Bryan Steven Squirrel
2/19/25 Mary Catherine Smith
2/22/25 Sarah Mae Waldroop
2/23/25 Nigel Holmes Ledford
2/26/25 James Daniel Arch
2/26/25 William Jarrett Wilnoty
2/28/25 Harold Alfred Lossiah
3/1/25 Fred Bruner Lunsford, Executor Dannie G. Lunsford
3/1/25 John Tay Rogers
3/10/25 Timothy Isaiah McKinnell
3/10/25 Julie Anne Smith
3/12/25 Reuben Edward Taylor
3/13/25 William David Eckard
3/19/25 James Gerald Walker
3/22/25 John Joseph Long
3/24/25 James Robert Squirrel
3/30/25 Nancy Diana McConnell