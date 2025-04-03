EBCI Deceased Members (Oct. 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period Oct. 1, 2024-March 31, 2025, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

10/3/24 Lillie May Tucker, Executors Noel J. Blakely and Miriam Blakely

10/3/24 Tony Steven Taylor

10/4/24 Claude Ray Sneed, Executor Mona Sneed

10/6/24 Malinda Ann Mahan, Executor Sandra E. Smith

10/10/24 Richard Earl Arneach Jr.

10/10/24 Barbara Elaine George, Executor Dianna Brady

10/11/24 William Joseph Hornbuckle

10/12/24 David Kimuel Armachain, Executor Tiney Armachain

10/12/24 Sam Dow Parker Sr.

10/13/24 James Franklin Fagg, Executor Kenneth Lance Joines

10/15/24 Judson Tallamon Gregory Bradley, Executors Sarah Creson and Judson Bradley

10/16/24 Frankie Murphy, Executor Wanda Murphy

10/18/24 Daniel Lee Calhoun Jr.

10/18/24 Calvin Eugene Murphy

10/18/24 Daniel Aaron Taylor, Executors Naomi Swimmer and L. Shannon Swimmer

10/19/24 Anthony Scott Grauman

10/23/24 Dorothy Rowena Rowland, Executor David L. Rowland

10/25/24 Wanda Sue Cucumber

10/30/24 Paiton Chanon Rickman

10/31/24 Misty Marie Blythe, Executor Larry H. Blythe

11/5/24 Melissa Belle Garcia, Executor Marcela Garcia

11/8/24 Addie Pauline Reed

11/9/24 Wesley Burgess Young, Executor Willie T. Conseen Young

11/12/24 Robert Waterston, Executor Sheri L. Mabe

11/13/24 Benjamin Scott Martinez, Executor Patricia Martinez Garcia

11/15/24 Magan Leigh Wachacha, Executor Elijah Luke Wachacha

11/16/24 Frances Fanny Cucumber, Executor Rosie Hornbuckle

11/16/24 Karen Lynn George, Executor Jordan E. Tranter

11/18/24 Carly Dea Maples

11/21/24 Colene Marie Swayney, Executor Lawrence D. Swayney

11/23/24 Dinah Safronia Crowe, Executor Bentley Tahquette

11/24/24 Clarence Steven Arch

11/25/24 Roberta Ernestine Long

11/28/24 Curtis Ray Ward, Executor Mary Ward

12/1/24 Glenda Dale Welch, Executor Elaine Hope Garcia

12/1/24 Robert David Ellingsworth, Executor Teresa A. Burger

12/5/24 Kathryn Renee Lambert

12/5/24 Russell Tooni Jr.

12/6/24 Ethlyn Ruth Roberts

12/8/24 Terri Jo Beck

12/10/24 Rena Renae Huskey

12/11/24 Justin Ray Queen

12/14/24 Brian Keith Walker

12/20/24 Mary Jane Ferguson, Executor Donald Joe Ferguson

12/21/24 James Davis Driver, Executor Clara S. Driver

12/22/24 Brad Keith Ensley

12/26/24 Faye Laurene Pheasant, Executors Jose Vanegas-Molina & Carla Neadeau

12/28/24 Gary Randall Toineeta

12/30/24 Frankie Nelle Patencio, Executors Dennis R. James

12/31/24 Dennis Ray Rogers

12/31/24 Tom Queen, Jr.

12/31/24 Mary Edith Lambert, Executor Roberta Lambert Sneed

1/1/25 Tom Sequoyah Driver Jr., Executor Ernestine Driver

1/1/25 Earl Franklin Hubbs

1/1/25 Jamie Ray Jenkins

1/6/25 James Olen Murphy

1/7/25 Lloyd Leslie Ledford

1/7/25 Georgia Imogene Hunter, Executor James Edward Toineeta

1/7/25 Bernard Kenneth Biddle Jr.

1/13/25 Janice Gayle Wilnoty

1/15/25 Mary Jo Rogers

1/16/25 Linda Ann Reynolds

1/17/25 Tommy Lee Fuller

1/17/25 Shirley Rose Greene

1/17/25 Bertha Pilkington

1/19/25 Solomon David Owl, Executor Judith Owl

1/19/25 Janice Carol Smith, Executor Sheridan E. Smith

1/25/25 Henrietta Lucille Sampson

1/26/25 Thomas Andrew Huskey, Executor Marsha E. Huskey

1/31/25 Edith Helen Maney

2/1/25 Ronald Lynn Herron Jr.

2/1/25 Kristin Marie Lane

2/4/25 Nicole Lynn Brown

2/5/25 Edna Rowena Bradley

2/8/25 Doris Theresa Painter

2/8/25 Joy Lee Smith

2/12/25 Justice Dara Taylor

2/12/25 Charles Edwin Lossiah

2/14/25 Wiggins Blackfox

2/19/25 Bryan Steven Squirrel

2/19/25 Mary Catherine Smith

2/22/25 Sarah Mae Waldroop

2/23/25 Nigel Holmes Ledford

2/26/25 James Daniel Arch

2/26/25 William Jarrett Wilnoty

2/28/25 Harold Alfred Lossiah

3/1/25 Fred Bruner Lunsford, Executor Dannie G. Lunsford

3/1/25 John Tay Rogers

3/10/25 Timothy Isaiah McKinnell

3/10/25 Julie Anne Smith

3/12/25 Reuben Edward Taylor

3/13/25 William David Eckard

3/19/25 James Gerald Walker

3/22/25 John Joseph Long

3/24/25 James Robert Squirrel

3/30/25 Nancy Diana McConnell