Wasdi Iga (Ramp Day) with the U.S. National Forest Service

By MONICA WILDCATT

EBCI Senior Center manager

On Thursday, March 27, the United States National Forest extended an exciting invitation to forage ramps at Standing Indian, located just beyond Franklin, N.C. The elders, eager to embrace this opportunity, quickly signed up. Having spent much of their lives in close connection with nature, they often hold invaluable knowledge about local plants and herbs. These seasoned foragers know precisely when and where to find ramps, ensuring their sustainable harvest without depleting local populations.

Although the Forest Service’s involvement was smaller than usual this year, their impact remained significant. Typically, over 30 workers assist with ramp gathering, but only three were available this time due to the ongoing wildfires in western North Carolina. Despite their reduced numbers, these Forest Service staff members played a crucial role in supporting the foragers. Safety, especially for the elders, is always a top priority during such activities.

In an era where convenience often replaces self-sufficiency, the ability of elders to stay mobile and gather their own food is a testament to their resilience, vitality, and deep connection to nature. Foraging for ramps—often in challenging terrains like forests and hills—offers them not just physical exercise but also a sense of independence and empowerment. The benefits of being outdoors far outweigh any concerns. Many elders face chronic health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, but time spent outside provides them with fresh air, a grounded connection to nature, and, perhaps most importantly, a renewed sense of purpose.

Foraging keeps their minds engaged, as they recall the paths and techniques passed down through generations. It’s the small things—the connection to the earth, the memory work, the joy of gathering—that truly make a difference. The physical mobility involved in gathering ramps and other wild foods also helps elders stay active and engaged in community life, sharing their wisdom with younger generations. This active participation is a symbol of strength and autonomy, while also contributing to physical health. Movement through nature—whether bending, walking, or digging—enhances flexibility, balance, and cardiovascular health, all of which are vital as people age.

The day was a beautiful example of intergenerational connection. The youngest forager was just 11 years old, while the oldest was around 82. A sense of purpose is essential as people age, and elders pass on their foraging skills to younger generations, teaching not just how to dig for ramps but also how to prepare and use them for medicinal purposes. The relationship between elders and the earth is built on respect and reverence, as they understand the delicate balance of nature and the need to preserve these plants for future generations.

During the lunch break, everyone came together to share a meal. Friends and family of the U.S. National Forest Service helped prepare the food, and the spread covered three picnic tables—an abundant, heartwarming celebration of community and shared purpose. The practice of foraging ramps and using them for their medicinal properties underscores the invaluable wisdom passed down through the ages. From their antioxidant-rich leaves to their detoxifying qualities, ramps offer numerous health benefits. As more people turn to natural remedies, the knowledge of elders who have lived in harmony with the land becomes increasingly essential. By preserving and honoring these traditions, we ensure that the healing power of ramps—and the connection they represent to the earth—remains intact for future generations.

The ability of elders to stay mobile, gather their own food and medicine, and pass down this wisdom enriches their lives and those around them, ensuring the continuity of a cycle of health, sustainability, and knowledge for years to come.