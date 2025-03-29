John C. Campbell Folk School celebrates 100th Anniversary

BRASSTOWN, N.C. – A beloved hub for creativity, community and Appalachian traditions, the John C. Campbell Folk School is marking a milestone anniversary this year. For 100 years, the Folk School has been a vibrant space where arts, crafts and music merge, enriching lives and sparking connections.

The centennial festivities will kick off with the highly anticipated Fall Festival on Oct. 4-5, 2025, and continue throughout the year into 2026 with a series of special occasions, workshops and community gatherings.

Founded in 1925, the Folk School has been a beacon for creative learning and preserving Appalachian traditions while fostering innovation and connection among artists, makers and lifelong learners.

The centennial celebration will honor this rich legacy through exhibitions, storytelling events, artist showcases and projects that highlight the school’s enduring impact.

“Reaching our 100th anniversary is a testament to the vibrant community that has supported the Folk School for generations,” said Bethany Chaney, executive director of the John C. Campbell Folk School. “This milestone is not just about looking back on history – it’s about honoring the generations of local families, craftspeople, performers, instructors and students who have shaped the Folk School into what it is today. We are thrilled to welcome new and returning visitors to experience the magic of learning, creativity and connection that have defined us for a century.”

Key centennial events taking place in 2025 will include:

Log Cabin Museum ribbon cutting (Sept. 22): the newly renovated and staged museum is a revitalization of two one-room log cabins established on the site in 1926 and features rotating exhibits that educate students and visitors on traditional Appalachian crafts.

Fall Festival (Oct. 4-5): a weekend of live music, craft demonstrations and artisan markets, marking the official launch of the 100th anniversary celebrations.

Forge After Dark (Nov. 7-8): a family-friendly hammer-in event and fundraising auction at the Folk School’s blacksmithing studio.

The Folk School was founded by Olive Dame Campbell and Marguerite Butler in 1926. They were inspired by the Danish folk school model, which emphasizes lifelong learning and community engagement. The pair named the school in honor of Olive’s late husband, John C. Campbell. While the original curricula focused on agricultural practices and home handiwork, the Folk School has evolved with the Ames and today oﬀers a non-competitive environment for learning traditional and contemporary crafts, music and dance. Over the past century, the school has grown into a cherished Southern Appalachian institution, welcoming tens of thousands of students from around the world while maintaining its commitment to preserving and evolving folk traditions.

More details on centennial events will be announced in the coming months. To stay updated, visit www.folkschool.org/100 and follow the John C. Campbell Folk School on social media.