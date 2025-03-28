SPEAKING OF FAITH: Back to work

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Ephesians 2:8-10, James 2:26, Colossians 3:23-24, Hebrews 12:15, Ecclesiastes 11:4-6, Psalms 90:17, and 1 Corinthians 15:58

For many years, I led groups of maintenance technicians in a public school system. I was fortunate that many on each team were Christians. Occasionally, people need counseling when they become discouraged. Especially in an environment where working hard was expected, but few were ever appreciated or noticed. That’s the nature of the maintenance field. I often used these verses.

“whatsoever ye do, work heartily, as unto the Lord, and not unto men; knowing that from the Lord ye shall receive the recompense of the inheritance: ye serve the Lord Christ.” Colossians 3:23-24

The verses worked on the Christians but did not affect those less spiritually inclined. I referenced this passage, especially in the weeks before I retired from that establishment. Pastors and teachers shy away from discussing work for fear that some might think it is a way they can earn their way into heaven, which is far from the truth. Working in the ministry shows love and faith in the Father, who has done exceedingly more for us. It is one way we can tithe by offering the best of ourselves to Christ. After all, God gives all good gifts, including our talents and inspiration.

The sixteenth chapter of Romans (see v. 1-16) is a great reference when you wish to honor those who glorify God working in His service. We all know individuals who expect to be praised, while others expect nothing because they are humble and desire to serve their Lord.

I’ve had the extreme privilege of working alongside many excellent and talented people in ministry. To list them all would make me sound like a braggart when the reality is I was honored to be among some great Christians who were sold out in service to God. God gives all good gifts, and many of those gifts come to people as talents and abilities that others do not possess. You don’t need to name names; they know who they are, and everyone else knows who they are. They are the ones that organize and promote events, cook the meals, enlist others, gather resources, generate ideas, clean the floors, buy the little extras that are needed, and pick up the pieces, whatever they are.

Sometimes we might wonder what motivates others to write letters and notes, clean up the messes, stand in the hot sun or cold weather, do the shopping, set up the tents, hand out the bulletins, play music, pull the cables, visit the sick or dying in the hospitals, homes, or hospices. I’m speaking of those who may never ask but do it out of love or compassion. After they are asked, some jump in with both feet and tear into their task like a bulldog. As administrators, we sometimes want to put the brakes on their spirited zeal. It is a blessing to have a group of people dedicated to working. A lot can be done, even if it is only a small group of four or five dedicated people. God blesses whenever two or more like-minded servants are gathered together.

The others not described above pull down and quench the Spirit. They are often the ones Satan can convict to do nothing or worse; they backbite, compromise, tattle, and espouse contrary gossip to other potential workers, undermining the proposed idea or program. These displays, whatever you might call them, are church killers. Sadly, I confess being guilty; I’ve been there too.

We can’t forget the passive-aggressive types, either. These are the ones who were not asked to help, won’t volunteer, and now impede the progress with slow hands and feet, or cease to show up when needed. They are hard to spot, and you might even identify with them at times in your own Christian life. It doesn’t feel good to know you can identify with them sometimes.

My confession is that I love to be asked and rarely turn down a request, but I also rarely volunteer. We should aspire to be the sheeple God wants us to be when supporting our church activities. We might not fully agree with the program and may even be somewhat envious of the leaders, but we should never be the ones to quench the Spirit or slow-walk and impede the progress.

“ looking carefully lest there be any man that falleth short of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby the many be defiled;” Hebrews 12:15

In other words, don’t be that person. Test yourself. If you ask God to search your heart and reveal any evil or wickedness, ask forgiveness and repent. Everyone will be lifted because of it.