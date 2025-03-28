N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal updates statewide response to western N.C. wildfires

Submitted by the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal

RALEIGH, N.C. – N.C. State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor and the N.C. Forestry Service briefed Governor Josh Stein on Friday, March 28 at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Polk County on ongoing fire activities and response efforts, including the three largest wildfires burning in the county. Governor Stein has declared a State of Emergency across North Carolina. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for several communities, with multiple structures damaged or lost. Since the weekend, structure damage has increased, and additional resources have been requested to support suppression efforts.

The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), which is responsible for structural fire protection, has activated statewide mutual aid and is rostering fire departments across the state to deploy brush trucks, apparatus, and personnel to assist in fire suppression. Currently, the following resources have been deployed to support wildfire suppression efforts:

Engines: 13

Tankers: 9

Brush Trucks: 21

OSFM Staff: 14

As of March 27, there are eight active wildfires in the region, and a fire from South Carolina has moved into North Carolina. The North Carolina Forest Service reports the following official wildfire status:

Black Cove Fire, Polk County: 3,052 acres burned / 17 percent contained

Alarka #5 Fire, Swain County: 750 acres burned / 0 percent contained

Rattlesnake Branch Fire, Haywood County: 175 acres burned / 0 percent contained

Montieth Branch Fire, Jackson County: 50 acres burned / 0 percent contained

Deep Woods Fire, Polk County: 3,231 acres burned / 11 percent contained

Crusoe Island Rd Fire, Columbus County: 343 acres burned / 75 percent contained

Fish Hook Fire, Polk County: 199 acres burned / 86 percent contained

Holly Shelter Rd Fire, New Hanover County: 340 acres burned / 95 percent contained

Firefighters continue to battle challenging conditions, including dry weather and strong winds, contributing to these fires’ rapid spread. The fire risk will be highest during the afternoon today, and a statewide burn ban is in effect.

“Our firefighters and emergency responders are working around the clock to contain these fires and ensure the safety of residents in Western North Carolina,” said State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor. “We remain commited to providing the necessary support and resources to assist in these efforts.”

The OSFM urges residents in affected areas to stay informed through official updates and follow all evacuation orders and safety advisories.

For real-time updates and safety information – follow OSFM on social media.