THE GOOD STUFF: Always a hero

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – I was in the process of writing my weekly Good Stuff column on a Cherokee hero when I got an email from a funeral home. It was the obituary for a hero of mine and many others – PFC Reuben Taylor, an elder of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

It took me a week to get my thoughts back together on my column as it took a different turn. He passed away recently at the age of 99 – leaving a legacy of service to others. I struggled with writing about him in my Good Stuff column since his passing, but his life and his legacy are definitely what defines “The Good Stuff”.

I’ve written multiple articles on PFC Taylor over the years and have taken his photo many times. He was always gracious and exemplified everything you think of when thinking about an elder. He was, and will remain, a true hero.

PFC Taylor served in the U.S. Army from 1942-47 in the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. At the age of 16, yes 16, he entered basic training at Fort Bragg, N.C. on Aug. 13, 1942. He then attended Paratrooper Training at Fort Benning, Ga., after which he was assigned to the then-newly formed 82nd Airborne Division.

In 1943, PFC Taylor was deployed to Casablanca, North Africa after which they went back to Europe. He was a part of Operation Market-Garden, also known as the Invasion of Holland, on Sept. 17, 1944. Several months later, he and his fellow soldiers took part in the Battle of the Bulge.

In an interview with Warren Dupree, Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 commander, PFC Taylor spoke of some of his service during World War II noting, “The Bulge, Christmas Eve 1944, we were stuck in the freezing weather thousands of miles from home. We were eating ice-cold K-Rations and C-Rations. Our feet were numb from the freezing weather we were living in. We were being shelled nightly from German 88s that made it impossible to get any rest. Our machine gunners were dead tired.”

He continued, “After witnessing the horrors of war, as friends were blown away, we were near exhaustion both mentally and physically. Sixteen days in the Battle of the Bulge was worse than 73 days in Holland.”

In the same interview, PFC Taylor noted, “For myself, as well as all those others in the 82nd Airborne Division who remember the roar of planes at night, the instant when the warning light flashes on, and the magnificence of the night skies full of swaying parachutes, I want to say this, we hope with all our hearts that there will always be an 82nd Airborne Division. If you can know that somewhere young men will dare the challenge to stand up, hook up, and know the moment of pride and strength which is its reward, then a part of us will always be alive.”

For his service, he received the following awards and decorations: Bronze Star, Purple Heart Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, Europe/Africa/Middle East Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, WWII Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, French Croix de Guerre, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

On May 2, 2023, the PFC Reuben Taylor JROTC Obstacle Course, dubbed “Reuben’s Run”, was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Cherokee Central Schools.

On that day, Dr. Heath Robertson, Cherokee Central Schools CTE/STEAM director, stated, “When deciding who to honor with the dedication of this course, to me there was no better choice. I knew from day one who I wanted to honor with the dedication. Collectively, we felt that this needed to be an Army veteran as our ROTC is an Army ROTC. But, we also wanted someone who exemplifies what it means not only to be a soldier, but a good example of what a good citizen and person should be.”

He added, “It was stressed that we need to honor a hero that our students can not only see but can actually talk to…someone that they can ask advice from, hear their words, and shake their hand…In my mind, there isn’t any person that is more deserving of this honor than PFC Reuben Taylor.”

In May 2024, PFC Taylor was presented with the Chapel of the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion by Gregory Hunt, a Marine Corps veteran.

During that ceremony, Hunt commented, “It’s imperative that we see and take heed of the service of Reuben Taylor. That service that he exhibited during his World War II military service and his service as a veteran to his community since coming home, we just want to honor and thank our brother Reuben for all that he has done.”

PFC Taylor was a part of the “Greatest Generation” and will always be remembered as a man of honor, integrity, and valor.