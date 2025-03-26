April 25, 1946 – March 24, 2025

James Robert “Poat” Squirrell was called to his eternal rest on March 24, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories. A devoted family man, loyal friend, and respected member of his community, Poat touched the lives of many with his warm heart, generous spirit, and his infectious smile.

Born on April 25, 1946, Poat was a resident of the Birdtown community of Cherokee, N.C. Poat was the son of Mianna Screamer Squirrell and Shepherd Squirrell. He lived a life rich with experiences and accomplishments, dedicating himself to his craft as a well-known stone mason. His artistry can be found throughout the Qualla Boundary and western North Carolina, each stone placed with passion and integrity. Poat’s work ethic was unmatched – he believed in doing things the right way, putting in the time and effort to create something that would last for generations. He took pride in passing down his skills, teaching his nephews and others the trade, ensuring that his legacy would live on not just in the structures he built but in the hands of those he mentored.

That same unwavering determination carried into his other passions. Poat was a Golden Gloves Champion and didn’t just stop there – he went on to train and lead his own boxing team, shaping young athletes with the same discipline, strength, and resilience that he carried throughout his life. His work ethic and desire for growth never faded, and at 67 years old, on Feb. 7, 2014, he earned his GED from Southwestern Community College, proving that hard work and perseverance have no age limit. Beyond his professional life, Poat was known for his deep love of his native culture, pursuing passions like carving, gardening, and beadwork.

Yet, for all his accomplishments, Poat’s greatest pride was his family. He was a beloved husband, dad, g-paw, brother, uncle, and friend who always put his loved ones first. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Squirrell; his daughter, Dawn Squirrellie Jumper (Dave); his son, BJ; granddaughters, Clareece, Karina “Botch”, Brionna, and Bella; grandsons, Christopher (Nicole), Ian, and Sully; great-grandchildren, Zaynon Taylor and Gogi Jumper; and his brother, George Squirrell. He is also survived by his nephews, Herb Squirrell (Pam), Fred Squirrell, Buck Squirrell (Glenda), DD Martin (Christy), Lamont Squirrell (Angel), and his special niece, Mianna “Peaches” Squirrell. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Poat was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Squirrell and Irene Martin; brothers, Joshua Squirrell and John Adam Squirrell; and niece, Arlene Squirrell.

Special family friends who were dear to him include Duck Lossiah and family, Vanessa John and family, and Brianna Lambert and family.

His presence brought light and laughter to every gathering, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void. Though he is no longer with us in person, his spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. His legacy lives in the stone he laid, the wisdom he shared, and the love he gave so freely to his family and community.

A service to honor Poat’s life will be held on Thursday, March 27 at Yellowhill Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Yellowhill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather in celebration of his life, his work, and the countless ways he touched those around him.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 26 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and again on Thursday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Yellowhill Baptist Church. His funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. with burial to follow at Yellowhill Cemetery.