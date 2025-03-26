Cannabis-friendly K-9 Program launched in Cherokee

Submitted by Qualla Enterprises, LLC

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Qualla Enterprises, LLC, and Great Smoky Cannabis Company have announced an historic collaboration with the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) to establish a new K-9 program. Aimed at addressing critical needs in drug detection while aligning with modern cannabis policies, this initiative underscores our commitment to supporting community safety and innovation.

Recognizing the challenges faced by law enforcement in the region, including limited funding for K-9 programs and the evolving landscape of cannabis legalization, Qualla Enterprises is funding the purchase of a specially trained K-9 for the CIPD. Unlike traditional police dogs, this new K-9 will be trained to detect hard drugs, such as opioids and methamphetamines, while deliberately excluding cannabis detection from its repertoire. This cannabis-friendly approach reflects the realities of legal cannabis in the region and ensures that enforcement efforts are focused on combating the proliferation of dangerous substances.

“It is an honor to partner with the Cherokee Indian Police Department on this initiative,” said Jonee Taylor, culture & community relations manager of Qualla Enterprises, LLC. “By funding this specially trained K-9, we’re addressing a critical gap in regional law enforcement resources while supporting a program that aligns with the legal cannabis industry’s role in our community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work together. This partnership represents the strength of our collective efforts to create a positive impact, and we look forward to the meaningful work ahead.”

The CIPD’s new K-9 will be a fully certified police dog, equipped to assist officers in detecting and preventing the spread of dangerous narcotics–enhancing public safety in Cherokee and surrounding areas.

Carla Neadeau, CIPD Chief of Police, said, “The reason to have a drug canine that is not certified on cannabis is because of the THC. THC is in both cannabis and hemp, and the canine cannot tell the difference between the two. Also, with the decriminalization of cannabis in Cherokee, an officer could conduct a traffic stop where a canine could be deployed. The canine could indicate, and for example, methamphetamine and cannabis are both located. No one knows which drug caused the canine to indicate: the cannabis with THC or the methamphetamine. This would give a defense attorney an argument, whether the open-air sniff conducted by the canine is a valid reason after the canine indicated to search the vehicle. If you remove anything that contains THC, such as cannabis and hemp from the canine’s training, then there would be no question of why a canine indicated…removing all arguments in court.”

The funding provided by Qualla Enterprises, LLC, will cover the cost of the K-9 purchase, as well as specialized training to ensure the dog meets the highest standards of law enforcement.

Qualla Enterprises, LLC officials noted, “This collaboration is a testament to the power of partnerships between the private sector and public institutions, demonstrating a shared commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our Cherokee community.”