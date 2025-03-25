SOFTBALL: Lossie signs with Montreat College

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Amila Lossie, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior member of the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) varsity softball team, signed a letter to intent to play collegiately for Montreat College during an event held at the Charles George Memorial Arena in Cherokee, N.C. on the morning of Monday, March 24.

“It’s been a dream of mine, since I was young, to play at the higher level,” Lossie, who has been playing softball for 10 years, told the One Feather.

When asked her favorite thing about playing softball, she commented, “It’s one of the only things I can do to just get out of my head. It’s like the one thing I can do that makes everything else feel at peace.”

Lossie wanted to give thanks to the following, “My family, my friends, my coaches, Coach Dooley, Coach Dre, Kevin (Jackson), all my other coaches.”

Leigh-Anne Jackson, Lossie’s mother, noted, “It’s great, but I’m more proud that she’s continuing her education. That’s the biggest thing for me. It’s not about softball, but that’s her dream, so I’m good with it.”

She said Lossie should serve as an inspiration to other youth. “For other kids, don’t get down when there’s people that don’t believe in you. We’ve seen that time and time again with her. She’s had people tell her, ‘you’re not going to make it’ or just show that they don’t believe in her. This is what can happen when you believe in yourself and you don’t let them define you. You put in the work yourself…she’s worked for it.”

Craig Barker, Cherokee High School (CHS) principal, told the crowd gathered on Monday, “Today is truly a great occasion for us at Cherokee High School. We’ve got one of our top student-athletes signing to continue her playing career and, most importantly, her academic career at Montreat.

Mimi is a top-notch young lady. I have seen her in the classroom, on the softball field, put in the work and I’m a firm believer that you get what you deserve. She has worked hard for this. We’re very proud of her.”

Dre Swimmer, Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) varsity softball team head coach, said, “She’s developed this leadership role…she’s really quiet, but somehow she always gets those girls straightened out on the field.”

Swimmer added, “She is a great leader, and I know she’ll do well at Montreat both on and off the field. And, I’m so excited to be a part of that journey and to have been a part of your journey…I’m proud of you.”

The Montreat College Cavaliers play in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.