OBITUARY: John Joseph Long

John Joseph Long, 71, passed away at Mission Hospital on Saturday, March 22, 2025. He was the son of the late Posey Long and Bessie (Catolster) Long.

John was a loving, caring husband and a wonderful Papa John to his stepchildren and grandchildren. He shared a special bond with Farrell, whom he treated as his own. John learned from the best – his mother and father. He treated everyone equally and never judged anyone. He was calm and quiet, yet always happy, with a big smile and a great sense of humor. John was sincere; he loved telling stories and connecting with people. He also had a deep love for Jesus, and his favorite scripture was John 3:16. He enjoyed singing the song, “Oh, How I Love Jesus.” John played the guitar and loved to sing with his group, “The Long Family,” worshiping the Lord through these songs. He was cherished by his church family at Macedonia Baptist Church.

John was also a fluent Cherokee speaker. He enjoyed his job at The Cherokee Speakers Place, working alongside Scarlett Guy. He treasured the time spent with Dawnenna West, singing old gospel hymns in Cherokee. Their dedication made him very proud of learning the language and becoming a Cherokee speaker. He will be sadly missed and always remembered.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded by his son, Farrell Oocumma, and his brothers, Wilbur Axe-Long, Garfield Henry Long Sr., David Long, and his nephew, Garfield Axe-Long Jr.

John is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his stepdaughters, Maria Lyons (Loyd II) and Abby Murphy (Jess); his grandchildren, Emily Lyons and Loyd Lyons IV; and his nephews, Charles Welch, Jamie Long (Angie), and Eugene Long (Shannon), along with many other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26 at Macedonia Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., officiated by Dan Conseen. Burial will follow in the Long Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Loyd Lyons IV, Tyler Kefer, Deino Panther, Delbert Ross, Jesse Houston, and Mason Long.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.