OBITUARY: Julie Anne Smith

Julie Anne Smith, born on Oct. 21, 1967, passed away on Monday, March 10, 2025, Julie was a lifelong resident of Cherokee.

Julie is survived by her devoted daughter, Jaimee Smith, and her beloved granddaughter, Jozie Smith. She also leaves behind her brothers, Richard Smith, Greg Smith, and Robin Lambert, as well as her sister, Crystal Rich. Julie shared a special bond with her dear friend Shannon Washington She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Anne Rich; father, Jack Cecil Smith; her children, Charissa Newman and Jon Smith; and brother, Jon Mitchel Smith.

Throughout her life, Julie was known for her wild spirit. She had a passion for painting.

A memorial service will be held at Yellowhill Baptist Church on Monday, March 24 at 5 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to join in celebrating Julie’s life and the love she shared with everyone.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated helping with all expenses

She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.