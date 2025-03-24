MedCaT expands pathways for future healthcare leaders

Submitted by the Center for Native Health

This spring, MedCaT will host a Spring Learning Lab on April 11-12, focusing on women’s health. Held at Western Carolina University (WCU), the event will feature hands-on birthing simulations along with other interactive activities, allowing students to engage directly with medical scenarios related to women’s health while learning from professionals in the field.

The Center for Native Health’s Medical Careers and Technology Pathways Program (MedCaT) continues to pave the way for the next generation of healthcare professionals. As part of its mission to support students in their journey toward healthcare careers, MedCaT offers hands-on learning experiences, mentorship, and career exploration opportunities for area high school students.

When asked about the impact of the MedCaT Summer Academy, Roxi Bark, a MedCaT alumnus and recent graduate of Cherokee High School, shared how the experience shaped her career aspirations. “After my first summer with MedCaT, I started taking classes at SCC for nursing and realized it was not for me – I couldn’t see myself doing it. There was a social worker with us at MedCaT, and she spoke to me about what she had done with psychology, which really sparked my interest. The following school year, I took a psychology course, did some research, and started thinking about what our community in Cherokee needs. That’s when I realized I want to go into substance abuse counseling. So I think the camp really helped me figure out what I want to do.”

MedCaT is designed to inspire and support the next generation of healthcare professionals in and around the Qualla Boundary, exposing students to a wide range of healthcare careers – from direct patient care to research and public health—so they can find the path that best fits their passions and community needs.

For students interested in participating in the MedCaT Summer Academy, please contact Madison Leatherwood at madison_leatherwood@centerfornativehealth.org for more information.

Looking ahead, the MedCaT Summer Academy at Western Carolina University will take place from June 22-28. This week-long program offers an intensive, hands-on learning experience, where students explore various medical careers, hands on simulations, develop critical thinking skills, and build lasting mentorship connections. Applications for the Summer Academy are due by April 18. Apply online or visit the link:

Additionally, MedCaT will host a virtual Family Night session on Monday, March 24th, providing parents with the opportunity to learn more about the program, ask questions, and explore how their students can get involved.

Join the Virtual Family Night Here:

MedCaT Family Night:

Monday, March 24, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Join the meeting via Google Meet:

Video Call link: https://meet.google.com/pgt-dfev-udu

Or dial: +1 304-548-9129 PIN: 700536136

International dialing: https://tel.meet/pgt-dfev-udu?pin=8056812188652