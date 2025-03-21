Qualla Boundary MMIW prepares for annual walk

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C – The 6th Annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relative Walk led by the Qualla Boundary MMIW (QBMMIW) grassroots organization is coming up on Saturday, May 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning at the Storyteller’s Fire Pit of the Oconaluftee Island Park.

The walk is an annual awareness event started by the QBMMIW to give families and community members the opportunity to publicly recognize and honor their missing and murdered Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) loved ones.

QBMMIW is planning a few new elements for the walk this year, including a virtual 5k walk/run. Sign up for the virtual 5k here: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Cherokee/QuallaBoundaryMMIRAwarenessRun

The group is hosting an art build for the walk on Saturday, April 26, location to be announced. They are also hosting a vigil on May 5 for family members. Follow Qualla Boundary MMIW on Facebook to keep up with important updates.

If you would like your missing and/or murdered EBCI loved one to be honored during the walk, the group asks that you fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Z5GDI5CyptbI4LIRo8bLGed0b0fmGPSexz5vzclBs74/edit

The form must be completed and submitted prior to Friday, April 4, which is the print deadline for honor banners that will be placed along the walk.

“Without a formal database or comprehensive historical records, the group relies heavily on the community and families to share information and submit names, which helps ensure that those who have been impacted by these tragedies are not forgotten,” QBMMIW shared in a formal statement.

The statement continued, “The Qualla Boundary Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) group is deeply committed to not only raising awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) but also creating a space that is respectful and healing for those mourning the loss of their loved ones. Through ongoing community feedback, the group is working to ensure that its efforts to honor the lives of those lost are sensitive to the emotional needs of families and community members. In addition to the annual awareness walk, we will be hosting a vigil for family members who choose to participate, offering a place for reflection, support, and collective grieving.”

QBMMIW recently defined the datapoints of their EBCI Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) cases:

“1) Missing persons (who have not been located after 90 days)

2) Murdered persons (victims of homicide, including cases classified under unsolved, under investigation or closed)

3) Cases where the death remains undetermined with foul play suspected or warrants further review by law enforcement officials

4) Domestic violence homicides (deaths linked directly to intimate partner violence)

5) Fatal negligence (death caused by the reckless disregard for safety including manslaughter)”

The One Feather will provide coverage of the QBMMIW MMIR Walk on May 3.