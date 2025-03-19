SCC, TERO hosts tiny house project

CHEROKEE, N.C. – In a continued partnership with the Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) in Cherokee, Southwestern Community College has started a class that trains students how to build a tiny house.

The class, which began on Jan. 22, consists of 20 students who are all working together to build the structure. The group is currently developing floor plans and practicing plumbing and electrical work.

The partnership between SCC and TERO allows enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to receive training that could help meet workforce needs in the Qualla Boundary.

Student tuition has been covered by SCC, and TERO covered the material costs.

“We’re excited to start our second class in partnership with TERO and the EBCI,” said Scott Sutton, Dean of Workforce Continuing Education at SCC. “The skills these students gain will lead to stable, fulfilling employment for everyone willing to learn, put in the time and work hard. I’m personally very excited to see the progress as this class builds a tiny house from the foundation all the way until the last shingle is nailed onto the roof.”

For more information or to sign up for a future class, contact Latresa Shuler at 828.339.4425 or ldowns@SouthwesternCC.edu.