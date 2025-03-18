SOCCER: Blythe-Ramos signs with Shaw University

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Lillian Blythe-Ramos will trade the maroon and gold of Cherokee High School (CHS) for the same colors at the next level. She signed a letter of intent to play collegiate soccer with Shaw University, located in Raleigh, N.C., during a ceremony at the Charles George Memorial Arena in Cherokee, N.C. on the morning of Tuesday, March 18.

Blythe-Ramos, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior on the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) varsity soccer team, plans to study elementary education at Shaw.

She told the One Feather, “It feels very surreal. I don’t think I’ve processed it yet. It feels pretty awesome knowing the I’m the second person ever.”

When asked her favorite thing about soccer, Blythe-Ramos responded, “I think my favorite thing is probably the way it makes me feel. It gives me a confidence that I didn’t think that I had before and I think it definitely shaped me to be the person I am now.”

A fierce defender, she said of her favorite thing about her position, “Definitely the physicality. I like being able to hit people. I think it takes a different mentality. You have to have that type of aggressiveness.”

Blythe-Ramos added, “I would definitely like to thank Primo and Taran just because they have pushed me to be better. They gave me some outlets. I’d like to thank my club soccer coaches because they definitely opened it up for me and showed me a different view of soccer. I’d like to thank all my teammates because they’ve always been there for me.”

She is the second person in the history of Cherokee High School to sign to play collegiate soccer. Sidnie Yanez signed in 2016 to play at Brevard College.

Craig Barker, CHS principal, told the crowd on Tuesday, “We’re very proud of Lily here. She lets her actions speak for her on the soccer field and in the classroom, too. Lily is a top-notch young lady.

She has been a key component of our soccer program that continues to grow and expand and get better and better and improve.”

Kevin Primo, Cherokee women’s soccer head coach, was unable to attend Tuesday’s event due to illness. Taran Swimmer, Cherokee women’s soccer assistant coach, noted on his behalf, “He’s very proud of you and he doesn’t know anyone who is more deserving of this honor and to be able to play at the next level. He’s proud of how hard you worked from freshman year to where you are now.”

Swimmer said of Blythe-Ramos, “She’s grown in confidence and that shows through how she plays and how she leads on the field. She’s been a captain for three years, starting her sophomore year. Freshman year she found her footing and then since sophomore year she’s become a solidified component, the main component, in our defensive line. She has saved us from losses of games. She’s come through with shots that have won us games.”

Laura Blythe, Lillian’s mother, told the One Feather, “I don’t know if there’s a way to describe it – proud, beyond proud, honestly. In my mind, it’s amazing to see how she has been able to accomplish it. Her father and I, of course we’re the parents and we’re going to do the things the parents need to do, however Lily took every step of the way when she made the decision and that is how she has gotten here to be able to play soccer at the next level. So, proud…it’s astonishing in my mind. It’s a bit overwhelming. It’s a bit sad just to see her complete this chapter and move into the next one. It’s very hard to put into words. It’s something within my heart that is just bursting and I can’t get it out fully.”

She also told the crowd that Lillian did her college research herself. “She searched all of her colleges. She searched all of her teams. She made contact with those coaches. She had phone calls with those coaches. Mom and daddy wasn’t sitting there. Lily did all that on her own. She researched Shaw University. They’re back-to-back national champions in their division. They have the elementary education that she wants to go into.”

The Shaw Bears compete in the USCAA (United States Collegiate Athletic Association) affiliated with NCAA Division II.