Cherokee dominates All-District selections

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Three of the five selections for the NCBCA (North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association) Women’s All-District 12 selections are from Cherokee High School. Dvdaya Swimmer, junior, was named to the first team as well as being selected as District 12 Player of the Year. She is joined on the first team by teammates Whitney Rogers, senior, and Joscelyn Stamper, sophomore. All three ladies are members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

The remaining two slots on the first team were given to Peyton Harvey, AC Reynolds, and Chandler Lowery, Pisgah.

Jack Jack Teesateskie, an EBCI tribal member at Franklin High School, was named to the Men’s District 12 Second Team. A junior, he averaged 15.3 points per game and 2.6 steals per game.

Swimmer was named the 1A State Championship Game Most Outstanding Player for Cherokee. She had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, and 1 block in the Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) big 84-48 win over East Bladen in the title game. On the season, she averaged 15.0 points per game and 3.8 steals per game.

Rogers was named the NCHSAA Kay Yow MVP for her efforts in the championship game where she scored 33 points, a season high, and had 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals. On the season, she averaged 15.7 points per game and 2.6 steals per game.

Stamper led Cherokee in the 1A West Regional Final against Bishop McGuinness with 29 points, 22 rebounds, and 2 blocks. On the season, she averaged 11.0 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game.

The other District 12 selections for the women include: Second Team – Lilly Neill, Mountain Heritage; Addie Long, AC Reynolds; Aubrey Gilliland, North Buncombe; Olivia McNabb, Hiwassee Dam; Syria Johnson, Erwin. Third Team – Bailey Staton, Polk Co.; Hayziah Dillingham, Asheville; Kylie Donaldson, Andrews; Rylee Campbell, Pisgah; and Teasia Hines, Erwin. Coach of the Year honors were given to Brandon Holloway, Pisgah.

The District 12 Men’s selections include: First Team – Caiden Brewer, East Henderson; Max McClure, Franklin; Trent Clark, North Buncombe; Declan Brown, AC Reynolds; Carson Wallace, Erwin. Second Team – Jack Jack Teesateskie, Franklin; Jace Loven, Mountain Heritage; Bryce Adams, Robbinsville; Ty Clark, Andrews; Custer Prenger, Smoky Mountain. Third Team – Dean Lowe, T.C. Roberson; Grant Clayton, AC Reynolds; Mason Putnam, Pisgah; Gavin Gault, Madison; Martiste Mills, Hendersonville.