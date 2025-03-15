OBITUARY: Reuben Edward Taylor

Reuben Edward Taylor, 99, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord and loving wife, Mary Jane, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Timpson and Cinda Reed Taylor.

Reuben was a US Army Veteran and one of the last two surviving WWII Veterans from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He was one of the first in the 82nd Airborne, and was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, American Campaign Medal WWII, Europe-Africa-Middle East Medal WWII, Victory Medal WWII, WWII Occupation Medal-Army, National Defense Service Medal, French Croix de Guerre WWII, and the Presidential Unit Citation with OLC, and the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor and Bronze Medallion for lifetime selfless service to all peoples regardless of race, color, or religion.

He was a member of the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Wanda Taylor; two great grandchildren, Cinda Taylor and Talia Taylor; and one great great grandchild, Cynthia Saunooke.

Reuben is survived by his daughter, Frances Walkingstick and husband Sammy; son, Chuck Taylor; grandchildren, Dee Toineeta, Kim Wildcatt, Monica Wildcatt, JR Walkingstick; great grandchildren, Peaches Squirrell, Clayton Arch, Dustin Pheasant, Danielle Murray, Lil’ Rich Bottchenbaugh, Shakyra Bottchenbaugh, Skylar Bottchenbaugh, Moke Tafoya, MJ Tafoya, Shadow Raya, Oliver Tafoya, Ernie Pheasant, Aryahnie Pheasant; great great grandchildren, Jeff Toineeta, Danny Toineeta, John Murray, Jovane Saunooke, Delilah Wildcatt, Kyrin Whitecotton, and Kainen Whitecotton; and his sister, Helen Arch.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 17 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Revs. Keith Carson, Greg Morgan and Scott Chekelelee will officiate. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the US National Guard and the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 at the Welch-Taylor Family Cemetery following the service.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 16 at the church.

Pallbearers will be Chuck, Dee, JR, Lil’Rich, Skylar, Moke, Richie, Kevin, and Draven.

Greg Hunt will serve as an honorary pallbearer.