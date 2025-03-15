Cherokee Police Commission holds March meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission met in the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) training room on the afternoon of Thursday, March 13.

Commissioners in attendance were Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), Chairperson Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill), and Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown).

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Attorney Cody White, Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Lead Agent Norman Reed Jr., and Cherokee One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Brown.

The meeting was called to order at 12p.m. by Chairperson Lossiah. Rodriguez led roll call. All commissioners were present.

The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Crowe seconded by Rodriguez.

The February meeting minutes were approved with amendments to change Gene Tunney Crowe’s name in the minutes from “Eugene” to Gene, and Kym Parker’s name in the minutes from “Kym Lambert” to Kym Parker.

White provided the monthly CIPD report. White noted that numbers of arrests and investigations are up because CIPD is operating with a fuller staff. He noted that citations are down because CIPD is still transitioning to Tribal X for digital citation processing.

White said that overdoses are down with two overdoses, one of which was fatal. White also said CIPD is looking to hire a child support process server.

Rosario asked why CIPD began investigating and prosecuting felonies, rather than automatically giving felony cases to the FBI. White said the FBI is selective in the cases they pursue, and it is good for CIPD officers to be capable of handling felony cases. White said CIPD works closely with the FBI on major cases, and he spoke highly of their working relationship with FBI agents Bianca Pearson and Kaley Kowalsky.

Parker asked if an Assistant Chief of Police had been named, and White said no.

Johnson asked why DUI arrests were up if checkpoints were down. White said this is a good statistic because it shows that officers are applying reasonable suspicion to crack down on drunk driving. White said checkpoints usually drop in the winter and go back up in warmer weather.

Johnson requested a CIPD events calendar so that he could share events like concealed carry classes and other trainings with his community club. White said he would look into providing a calendar.

Queen asked about NRE small claims citations in Tribal X. White said they are still building out the digital program.

The report was approved with a motion by Crowe seconded by Rosario.

Reed provided the ALE report dating from Feb. 4 to March 4. Reed explained that public education and training is a large part of ALE officers’ monthly duties. Reed said they completed 14 trainings for the month at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos and other businesses. He also said alcohol inspections and compliance checks are regular duties for ALE.

Reed shared that they had made four arrests and assisted CIPD on 18 calls.

Reed said they are in the process of starting a program like D.A.R.E. in collaboration with the school resource officers at Cherokee Central Schools.

Reed said they are down one officer. They have six officers and one evidence tech.

Crowe asked if Reed could provide a picture of ALE to the commission at the next meeting.

The report was approved with a motion by Queen seconded by Crowe.

Lossiah said the commission needed to reach out to Leo Phillips, lead prosecutor in the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor, to begin providing their monthly report.

Lossiah asked if the commission was interested in attending the International Chief of Police (IACP) Conference in Denver, CO, Oct. 18-21. Rosario and Crowe asked Lossiah to look into a conference that relates more to law enforcement in Indian Country.

Parker suggested the commission do something for CIPD for Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in May. The commission decided to either have a cook-out or cater a meal.

Norville shared that the quarterly Community Club Council meeting would be taking place in Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee Co.) April 24 at 6p.m.

Parker moved to adjourn, with a second by Rosario. The meeting adjourned at 1:40p.m.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 10.