Poteete to be guest speaker at Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation has announced that Troy Wayne Poteete, Executive Director of the National Trail of Tears Association, will be the distinguished guest speaker for the 14th Annual Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala on June 21.

A Cherokee Nation citizen and lifelong advocate for the preservation of Cherokee history, Poteete brings unparalleled expertise in the Trail of Tears and the lasting impact of generational trauma. His leadership in historical preservation and his work to educate communities on the forced removal of Cherokee ancestors make him the ideal speaker for this year’s event.

This year’s gala, themed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” will not only be an evening of elegance but also one of reflection and purpose. Funds raised will support the creation of a recreational outdoor space at the new Cherokee County Clinic, set to open in October 2025. Significantly, this clinic sits on ancestral land of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and features a section of the historic Trail of Tears on its property.

Poteete has dedicated his career to preserving Cherokee culture. In addition to his role with the National Trail of Tears Association, he is a former Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Justice and has worked extensively to ensure the history of the Cherokee people is honored and shared with future generations. His deep knowledge and compelling storytelling will offer attendees a powerful perspective on resilience, healing, and the importance of cultural recognition in modern healthcare.

Table Registration is now open for the 2025 Gala. Individual tickets will be available beginning April 4. To reserve your spot, or for more information about the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation, contact Foundation Director Brittney Lofthouse at Brittney.Lofthouse@CherokeeHospital.org.