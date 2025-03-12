ON THE SIDELINES: “Let’s go” has varying meanings for players

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Cherokee’s Daisee Fourkiller-Raby shouted “Let’s go” after she hit a key three-point shot late in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional Final on Thursday (March 11) night at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Tsalagi Anata Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Lady Braves) went on to win the game over Bishop-McGuinness 65-61 to advance to the state final, and they were driven by a determination and a “Let’s go” attitude.

Fourkiller-Raby, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), was joined by her teammates in shouting “Let’s go” throughout the game. And, that phrase has multiple meanings for players serving as a motivator, an exclamation of a good play, and a reminder to never, ever give up.

The Anata Anitsvyasdi were down 11 points in the third period, but their “Let’s go” attitude kept them in the game as they kept driving, kept shooting, kept rebounding, and just, overall, kept going.

The idea of “Let’s go” is one that permeates an athlete’s career if they allow it in. It can be “Let’s go” for the 6 a.m. wake-up time to train. It can be “Let’s go” during practice after practice after practice. It can be “Let’s go” for time spent in youth basketball, travel league, weekend tournaments, and more. It is a “Let’s go” attitude in every day life including getting enough sleep, getting proper nutrition and hydration, keeping grades up, etc.

It’s far easier to just cruise and not go than it is to decide to “Let’s go”.

Gabby Douglas, U.S. Olympic gymnastic champion, once said, “Hard days are the best because that’s when champions are made.”

She is very true. She decided, just like the Anata Anitsvyasdi, over and over to “Let’s go”.

Another aspect of “Let’s go” was shown on Tuesday night with the Cherokee fanbase who showed up by the hundreds. They all decided the same thing – “Let’s go”. Let’s go support. Let’s go cheer.

And, the parents, grandparents, aunties, and uncles, etc. all decided a long time ago to “Let’s go”. Let’s get up at 5 a.m. and drive to a tournament on a Saturday morning to give the young ladies a chance to do what they love. Let’s go to each game and support.

Michael Jordan, the person I consider to be the GOAT, once said, “Some people want it to happen. Some wish it would happen. Others make it happen.”

The Anata Anitsvyasdi make it happen each day they wake up and say “Let’s go”.