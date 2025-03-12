OBITUARY: Carolyn Ann Wolfe

Carolyn Ann Wolfe, 66, of Cherokee, “Headed Out” on her final journey, at Mission Hospital, March 8, 2025. Carolyn was born June 27, 1958, in Commerce, Ga. to the late Waymon Cain and Johnnie Sue Patrick Hill. Carolyn was a homemaker and spent her life providing a home and life for her family. She married the love her life Charles Wolfe in 1982.

Carolyn loved her family, yard work, gospel music, the outdoors, and she truly loved thrifting and shopping. A true mother, she was a true matriarch. Her personality was bigger than the world. Everyone knew when she was in the room and how much she loved her “kids”.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years and the love of her life Charles; a daughter, Myranda Daniel; a brother, Waymon Junior Cain; and a sister, Betty Jane Denton.

She is survived by two daughters, Crystal Daniel, Heather Panther (Charles Lequire); four grandchildren, Brandon Daniel, Kristian Daniel, Corbin Wolfe, and Shashoni Panther; four great-grandchildren, Myranda Loshi Sherrill, Addison Sherrill, Charli Sherrill, Harli Sherrill, and an unborn grandson who she was so excited to meet who will be arriving later this month. She is also survived by five siblings, Linda Kitchens (Dennis), Pam Weldon (Greg), Kathy Sosbee, Tony Hill, and Ricky Cain (Lindy), all of Commerce, Ga. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow services.

The family requests that House Plants be sent in lieu of Cemetery pieces.