Kituwah pavilion construction underway

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

KITUWAH – A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Kituwah pavilion on the afternoon of Monday, March 3 including remarks from EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Project Management Manager Rebecca Bowe, Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks, Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley, EBCI Tribal Historic Preservation Office (THPO) Senior Archaeologist Brian Burgess, and Kituwah farmer Amy Walker, who spoke to the importance of Kituwah and the necessity of the project for the community.

Bowe says the contractor for the project is expected to be on site beginning Monday, March 10, and the project is set to be completed by early May if not sooner.

The airplane hangar area at Kituwah has been used for several important community events such as the Annual Kituwah Celebration, the Remember the Removal Riders Send-off, and Cherokee Tri-Council meetings.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks shared, “Today, we broke ground on an exciting new addition at Kituwah – a pavilion that will serve our community for years to come. Kituwah is the heart of our people, and this project reflects our commitment to preserving and enhancing this special space.

It is an investment in our future, ensuring that Kituwah remains a place of learning, connection, and tradition.

Sgi to everyone who helped bring this vision to life. I look forward to seeing this project completed and the many ways it will benefit our people.”

Bowe provided a basic rendering of the pavilion, which features an open-air structure in line with the previous uses of the space.