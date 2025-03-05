OBITUARY: John Tay Rogers

John Tay Rogers, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, March 1, 2025.

He was the son of the late Franklin George Rice and Harriet Roberta (Crowe) Rice. John was a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He loved being around family and friends and always enjoyed a good laugh. He treasured his granddaughter and delighted in watching her grow up. John was very proud of his children and a dedicated worker at Bullman Heating & Air.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Collins; children, Shane Rogers (Ashley) of Valdese, N.C., Chad Rogers (Holli) of Weaverville, N.C., and Taiya Rogers of Weaverville, N.C.; and his sister, Teresa Metcalf of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home, with Charles English officiating. Burial will follow in the Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers will include family and friends.

Psalms 34:18 KJV ” The lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.”

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.