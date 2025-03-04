OBITUARY: William Jarrett “Jiggy-Fly” Wilnoty

William Jarrett “Jiggy-Fly” Wilnoty, 43, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly in his home. He was born on Dec. 21, 1981 to Joseph A Wilnoty (Tammy) and Faye McCoy.

Jarrett was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, riding the backroads, and digging ginseng. Jarrett was also a lifelong Raiders and Duke fan, he also loved dancing that’s where his nickname Jiggy-Fly came from. Jarrett’s enormous personality would fill up a room with joy, some people were old souls, but Jarrett was a young soul, always smiling, happy, energetic, and full of life.

​Jarrett was employed with the EBCI Sanitation Department where he had been working for the past year.

Jarrett is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother and grandfather, Gracia Wilnoty and Marshall Wilnoty; and maternal grandparents, Tom McCoy and Emily McCoy.

Jarrett is survived by his son, Colton Wilnoty; his brother, Cory Wilnoty; and three sisters, Angelita, Ani, and Lupe (Gola). Jarrett is also survived by three nephews, Jayden, Ian, and Rowen and four nieces, Josae, Florence, Dayvian, and Lorelei all of which he loved dearly. Jarrett is also survived by his special person, Elizabeth “Yona” George.

​Immediate burial will be at the Wilnoty family cemetery on Lucy Long Road in Cherokee, N.C.