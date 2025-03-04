OBITUARY: Harold Alfred Lossiah

Harold Alfred Lossiah, better known as Al, age 81, of Cherokee, N.C., Yellowhill Community, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Haywood Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 43 years, and his two sons, Mark Smith-Lossiah and his wife Sharon of Savage, Minn., and Michael Lossiah and his wife Donna of Cherokee, N.C., along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all who knew Al as a friend for their thoughts and prayers. If you wish to donate, please give to a charity of your choice. His love of life and wonderful sense of humor were two of his best qualities.

The family will have a private service to scatter his ashes, per his request.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.